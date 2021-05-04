Following a series of other vital utility system replacements in the 2020-21 budget year, Maryville is set to pay $84,094 for two raw water pumps for use at its filtration plant.
Council members unanimously Tuesday evening approved the spending — an emergency purchase, staff notes state.
The current pumps are nearly 20 years old, and one recently failed.
“If the remaining pump fails we will be required to purchase our water supply from another utility,” the notes state.
Repairs weren’t an option since they would have cost about $35,000, according to a quote staff received, so they decided the most cost-effective measure was to replace both pumps and keep the one that still worked as a spare.
In past interviews, Maryville Utilities Director Baron Swafford has emphasized the importance of redundancy: having backup options in case one part of the water filtration and distribution systems fails.
Staff said in notes they had to go back to the original pump vendor — Trillium Pumps — to buy the parts and will have to wait around 12 weeks for delivery.
As is the case with many emergency purchases, the pumps were approved by the city manager and already have been ordered.
Notes show there is sufficient money in the water and sewer fund to cover the purchases.
In other action Tuesday, council members also:
• Approved on second reading expanding the parkway overlay district near Big Springs Road.
• Approved on second reading abandoning part of an alley between Bobwhite Drive and Forster Street.
• Approved on second reading abandoning an alley off Bittle Road.
• Approved on second reading abandoning an alley between Clark and South Court streets.
• Approved on second reading amending the budget to include new refinancing and debt payoff.
• Approved on second reading amending code to add allowances and regulations for food trucks in residential areas.
• Approved on second reading amending the fiscal 2020-21 budget regarding schools.
• Approved a motion allowing the city mayor to negotiate and renew the city manager’s contract.
• Approved an order of preference to fill one vacant Blount County Industrial Board of Directors position; the options listed were David Bennett, Rick Shepard and Steve West.
