Traffic on Maryville’s West Broadway Avenue both on and after the U.S. Highway 129 intersection is getting busier as new commercial developments move in, but Maryville officials say some road projects in the area are trying to alleviate growing congestion.
In recent years, a new grocery store, eateries and other businesses increasingly have packed the bustling stretch of road, also known as U.S. Highway 411, from Highway 129 to approximately Weigel Lane with commuters throughout the day.
To complicate things, there are indications 2021 will see the area become even more popular: Three fast-food spots including new Bojangles, Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A locations are in development there, most set to open before the year is out.
Maryville engineers estimate West Broadway sees daily traffic rates of about 40,000 vehicles — a number likely to rise as the city’s population grows and developers set up shop on one of the county’s fastest-growing sections of road.
Though the city has no immediate plans to widen the road or add traffic lights, it is looking forward to the Tennessee Department of Transportation making big alterations to the on- and off-ramps at Highway 129.
City Engineer Kevin Stoltenberg told The Daily Times in a recent phone interview TDOT has hired Whaley Construction to widen Highway 129 between Montgomery Lane and Mall Road, a project that dovetails with its recently completed predecessor — widening of lanes from Mall Road to Highway 321.
When the project is done, these are the biggest changes motorists will see:
• The southbound ramp merging from Highway 129 onto West Broadway will be widened to two full lanes.
• The southbound ramp merging from West Broadway onto Highway 129, where drivers currently have to yield, will merge onto a third lane instead.
• Cooper Street access from West Broadway’s southbound lane will be cut off with a barrier.
Most of that is TDOT work, Stoltenberg said, but he added that the state agency works hand-in-hand with the city, using its recommendations and traffic studies to make significant alterations.
“TDOT is focusing a lot of effort in our county right now,” he said. “And it’s much needed because we’re growing so fast.”
Outside of TDOT’s work, he said, the most city engineers can do to ease gridlock on West Broadway now is keep an eye on new developments feeding on and off the thoroughfare.
“We’re trying to limit the total number of access points up and down the highway,” he said. “Short of closing off the median and doing some very radical changes, that’s about the best that we can hope for.”
Maryville Public Services Director Angie Luckie said in an interview Friday that leaders aren’t going to limit new commercial establishments on West Broadway. “I don’t think we could limit development with our regulations,” she said, noting the city’s job is more concerned with zoning and access.
“Where really city engineering gets involved is with how many cars come in and out of that area. That will trigger a traffic engineering study, which may or may not recommend (changes),” she said.
Those changes could include right-in, right-outs at businesses and new traffic signals, but nothing is guaranteed right now — though Luckie noted the city wants to extend Monarch Drive across Westside Drive behind businesses until it connects with West Broadway at the Sandy Springs Road intersection.
Stoltenberg said the engineering department doesn’t have a “long-term reconstruction project to address congestion issues.”
Public works officials know West Broadway development and traffic are going to boom, but for now, they’re just trying to deal with it on a “lot-by-lot” basis, he explained.
Meanwhile, accidents in the area have not been overwhelming despite the traffic.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said there were 152 accidents on West Broadway between Jan. 1, 2015, and Jan. 1, 2021.
However, 53 of those were at Foothills Mall Drive, 36 were at Sandy Springs Road and 16 were at Westside Drive, he said.
