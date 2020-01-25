In a Jan. 23 article titled “Tunnel vision” Laurel Creek Road was indicated as an optional route for those who want to reach Cades Cove by foot in January or February. Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said this road is actually not open to hikers and Rich Mountain Road should be used if people want to hike to the cove while the Bote Mountain Tunnel is being repaired.

