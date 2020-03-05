Jay Clark is ready to take on Rep. Jerome Moon (R-Maryville) for the second time after announcing on Tuesday his campaign for the Tennessee House of Representatives.
The two competed for the District 8 seat in the Tennessee legislature in 2018, and Moon won by more than 10,000 votes.
But Clark is determined in this go-around.
“I really love where I live. I love the people here, and I don’t think everyone has been represented in our county like they need to be,” Clark said in a phone interview. “I also think it’s healthy from a democracy standpoint to have options, and for the last 10 years when I went to the polls, I pretty much had one option.”
A lifelong Tennessean, Clark works as an adjunct professor of biology at Maryville College. He is also a songwriter, recording artist and owner of Moon Eagle Music.
Clark, who is running as a Democrat, is centering his campaign on three issues: accountability, healthcare and education.
One of the main focuses of the campaign, he said, is to ask voters to hold Moon accountable.
“He’s certainly voted in such a way that regardless of whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican,” Clark said, “I think some folks would at least take pause and want to ask why exactly you and the rest of the right-wing of the legislature vote this way?”
When it comes to healthcare, Clark is an advocate of expanding Medicaid.
“We have a perfectly good way to make healthcare accessible to well over 200,000 of our working Tennesseans if we just expanded Medicaid,” he said. “In expanding Medicaid, it would give us money to deal with the opioid epidemic and mental health issues.”
Clark also referenced one of the most contentious aspects of the election: Moon’s 2019 vote in favor of school vouchers.
Moon allegedly approved the April house bill that would create “Education Savings Accounts” to give eligible parents about $7,300 per child each year to spend on their education outside public schools after telling local leaders he would oppose the legislation.
More than 30 people gathered in front of the Blount County Courthouse on April 30, 2019 to protest the bill. Other Blount Countians traveled the same day to Nashville to confront Moon and Gov. Bill Lee.
“That is the bill that could potentially destroy the public education system as we know it,” Clark said. “I’m really disappointed that happened.”
Clark hopes by addressing these issues, people across the political spectrum will “at least give him a look.”
Voters will head to the polls Nov. 3. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5.
