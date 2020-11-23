Despite the disruptions caused by COVID-19 in the spring, local members of the Class of 2020 scored slightly better than the previous year on the ACT college admissions exam.
Maryville City Schools again ranked fourth in the state with an average composite score of 23.8, up from 23.5 a year ago. The portion of Maryville High School seniors scoring 21 or above also inched up, from 70.1% to 71.3%.
Alcoa City Schools came in 12th overall, with an average composite score of 21.7 and 58.6% scoring 21 or higher, compared with 21.1 and 53.5% in the Class of 2019.
Blount County Schools students posted a 19.6 composite average, up from 19.4, and 38.2% earned a 21 or higher, up a percentage point from a year before.
The statewide average composite was 19.9, compared with 20 in the Class of 2019, according to data the Tennessee Department of Education released last week.
The state considers an ACT score of at least 21 an indicator of readiness for college or career, and it’s also one way students can qualify for the Hope Scholarship.
The Tennessee data is based on each senior’s highest score, but many missed an opportunity to retake the exam this spring because of shutdowns caused by the coronavirus.
BCS differences
At Blount’s Heritage High School, the composite average rose from 18.8 to 19.3, and 35.8% scored at least a 21, compared with 32.2% a year ago.
William Blount High School’s average composite score slipped from 19.9 to 19.7, and the number scoring 21 or higher dropped from 41.2% to 39.3%.
The Samuel Everett School of Innovation, with just 18 students in its graduating class, posted an average composite of 20.4, with 55.6% scoring 21 or higher.
Subject scores
In the individual subject scores, the state average held steady from the year before in reading, at 20.5.
The state saw a 0.1 point decrease in both the average English score, at 19.5, and science, 19.9. The average math score was down 0.2, to 19.2.
ACT benchmark scores linked to success in college courses are 18 for English, 22 for math, 22 for reading and 23 for science.
Maryville students scored an average of 23.5 in English, 23.6 in math, 24 in reading and 23.5 in science.
Alcoa’s average subject scores were 21.7 in English, 20.6 in math, and 21.9 in both reading and science.
Blount County’s subject averages were 19.4 in English, 18.9 in math, 20 in reading and 19.5 in science. All of the subject scores were slightly higher at William Blount, but by no more than 0.6.
Maryville and Alcoa were among 27 districts across the state that had 100% participation on the exam. Blount County had a 97% overall, with 99% at WBHS, 95% at HHS and all 18 students at the Samuel Everett School of Innovation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.