COVID-19 precautions kept Clayton-Bradley Academy students from their annual Road to Revolution trip, so they became colonists on campus last week.
Twenty-seven eighth graders donned tricorn hats and tunics, aprons and mop hats (along with their face masks) while tending a fire in the rain to cook, writing with a turkey quill and trying their hands at candle making, embroidery and leather tooling.
Dramatic readings and discussions allowed them to see life as colonists and British soldiers, pondering what they would do in similar circumstances.
Teacher Nicole Whitecotton has been taking the private school students on the annual trip to Virginia for five years, visiting Colonial Williamsburg, Jamestown, Yorktown and the homes of James Madison, Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe — places where the students see the former presidents as real people.
When she realized the trip couldn’t happen this year because of the coronavirus, Whitecotton said first she cried. Over the school’s fall break, however, she began to wonder about creating an experience on campus, even though no visitors are allowed, even parents.
Fellow teacher Liz Shugart told her, “Do it. I’ll help you.” Soon others were contributing, too, from sharing talents such as needlework to finding ways to overlap lessons.
The Spanish teacher taught basket weaving, the assistant director led students in creating leather bracelets and the principal taught conversions by singing “a pint’s a pound, the word around.”
Friday morning the art teacher was showing students how to write the preamble to the Constitution with turkey feathers and pots of ink. They were so busy that loom weaving spilled over to this week.
Science teacher Barry Lucas researched tin smithing so the students could form holders for the candles they made by dipping wicks in wax.
Lucas said it was eye-opening for him how science standards could be integrated with other activities. Cooking, after all, is about chemical and physical reactions.
One student had so much fun working on the the embroidery that she stitched for three more hours at home.
The experiences led into other discussions, such as job specialization, the importance of trade and currency.
“Can you make money as a seamstress? You have to get pretty good, and if you get pretty good at that, do you have time to raise cattle to feed your family?” Whitecotton said.
With the immersive experience of the week, she said, “They are able to just dig in and pretend and grow.”
“It’s better than any kind of studying that could happen, watching them get it and make connections,” she said.
Real-life drama
Even the dramatic readings the students performed were based on primary source documents, such as eyewitness accounts.
Annie Bruce said it’s easier to understand history when you have a part in it.
Eve Hutchinson was struck by the story of the Boston Massacre and “how people twisted the story to make the British look more evil.”
“Even today there are some situations that happen that we make more dramatic than they seem,” the student said.
Whitecotton puts the event into current-day context, explaining the standards peacekeepers follow when someone approaches with a weapon, even pacing off 21 feet.
When a student says the guards shouldn’t have shot innocent civilians, the teacher describes the mob scene and how the guards perceived the situation.
“I think there’s so much to be learned by experiencing things we should know about the past,” Whitecotton said.
“I was really able to hit home the role of treason and the passion it takes to be willing to lay down your life for something,” Whitecotton said. “Every person involved in the revolution was committing treason. They were willing to be executed if they didn’t win.”
Last week was building passion for who we are as a nation, she said, and this week they will delve into the foundation of the government. “We’re going to be talking about all of the things that are happening in our government right now,” including the electoral college and representation and why the Federalists and anti-Federalists argued so hard.
Better than seeing
“I would rather have done this experience than actually go to Williamsburg,” Parker Esmark said. “If you went to Williamsburg, you would see people do stuff, but you wouldn’t actually get to do it.”
That was an assessment his classmates shared, even after struggling to keep a fire going in the rain, cooking without tools such as a peeler and spending three hours to make a bachelor’s pudding.
“This is double as awesome as I could imagine, because I have a passionate faculty that I work with,” Whitecotton said.
She said she would like to create a camp that would allow other middle school students to experience what her class has this past week on the Clayton-Bradley campus.
“Sometimes you get pressed by things like global pandemics and you don’t realize what’s going to come out of that, and this has been a really great surprise,” said Upper School Principal Brad Rasmussen. “At first it was a concession, but it has become an incredible experience.”
