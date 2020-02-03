A.J. Camacho remembers the warm welcome when his family arrived in Friendsville six years ago, and now the teen is honoring his new hometown with a resolution passed by the Tennessee General Assembly.
For his capstone project at Clayton-Bradley Academy the senior worked with state Sen. Art Swann, R-Maryville, on Senate Joint Resolution 728, which passed both houses with no opposing votes. Gov. Bill Lee signed the resolution on Monday completing its passage.
The resolution traces the Friendsville community from its founding in the 1790s by members of the Religious Society of Friends through its role in the Underground Railroad during the Civil War, marble industry that provided the stone for the U.S. Capitol, and founding of many churches and schools, noting, “Friendsville residents still value the town’s rich heritage and hold an abiding love for the ‘Town on Three Hills.’”
It honors Friendsville for “its plentiful contributions to the shared heritage and history of this State, extending our best wishes for the future prosperity of this true Tennessee treasure.”
“I was impressed with his research,” said Swann, whose mother went to school in Friendsville. “I knew it was a history-rich area,” he said, but “three-fourths of what he came up with I didn’t know.”
Camacho said while he knew about the importance of quarrying in the town and its role in the Underground Railroad helping slaves and others escape the South, he also learned much about the town that has charmed him with its people, sense of community and natural surroundings.
He interviewed George B. Henry, co-author with Linda Braden Albert on the “Friendsville” book in the “Images of America” series, and he talked with Mayor Andy Lawhorn.
Camacho discovered the value the Quakers placed on education, learned that the Old Stone House on Big Springs Road is the oldest still standing n the county and heard from Lawhorn about the “whittling bench” near the town square where men shared town gossip.
By mid-February Camacho plans to post on YouTube a short documentary he’s making about the town.
Camacho admits that his first impression when the family arrived was that Friendsville was in the middle of nowhere. “It’s quite a change from living in Orange County, California; it’s quite a contrast,” he said. But from the first visit to the barber shop, he said, “It seemed like everyone was just so friendly.”
He came to appreciate the access to Fort Loudoun Lake and and last year after after tennis practice he would stop at Chadwick’s three times a week for an Italian cream soda.
During the summer of 2018 Camacho had an internship in Washington, D.C., and last summer he spent six weeks studying in China. While he appreciates what big urban areas have to offer, he also values the feeling of a small town.
“Here in Friendsville you have your own identity. Everyone knows you; they don’t forget a face very easily,” he said. “It has that sense of community.”
Now he considers Friendsville, not San Juan Capistrano, his hometown.
A resolution to honor the town wasn’t his first thought for the capstone project, however.
An agent of change
Ideally the capstone project should relate to something the student wants to do in life and should be something the senior is passionate about, Camacho explained. He has a passion for policy making.
“I want to be an agent of change more than anything,” the 18-year-old said.
The first proposed legislation he drafted is for extreme risk protection orders, which would allow family members or law enforcement officers to petition a court to remove firearms from someone who poses an imminent danger to self or others.
Also called “red flag laws,” that’s the type of legislation that led the Blount County Commission last year to pass a resolution declaring the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”
Camacho sees extreme risk protection orders as protecting both Second Amendment rights and public safety, because of the due process included in requesting, approving and renewing such orders.
“Eighty percent of Americans support them, 72 percent of Republicans, 89 percent of Democrats, 79 percent of gun households, and research shows that they are very effective at saving people’s lives and preventing mass shootings like what happened in Parkland,” he said, referring to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
As a senior in high school with commitments that include competing with the debate team, Camacho realized that he wouldn’t have the time necessary now to support the legislation through the General Assembly.
When he graduates from college, however, Camacho vows that getting that bill passed will be his priority on Day One, as either an elected official or policy maker.
He hasn’t settled on a college yet but plans to major in political science or history, with an eye to serving as either a foreign diplomat or domestic policy maker, and he makes a distinction between politician and policy maker. Among the people he admires is the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R- Arizona. “He would always vote his conscience, “ Camacho said. “I did not always agree with him, but I respected him for that.”
And while Camacho said he didn’t align politically with Swann in many respects, “he was very enthusiastic about helping me to do this project,” honoring Friendsville.
Camacho said he isn’t as politically active as some of his friends but has an Amy Klobuchar sticker on his car and bought an “Amy for America” hoodie. “I like to be transparent about my politics,” he said, although he’s mindful about not being so outspoken that he turns away potential friendships.
One of the things he admires about the Democrat from Minnesota now running for president is her focus on issues where people can agree, Camacho said.
He’s supporting the Alliance for a Safer America super PAC, describing the political action committee as supporting candidates who will work for policies that make America safer without infringing on constitutional rights.
This summer he’s also applying to be a chaperone in one of the same programs that allowed him to study in China, seeing it as a way to help other students also improve their language skills and gain greater cultural understanding.
In the meantime, he’s supporting local business in his hometown.
“I’ve already told the barber sometime in the next month I’ll be coming in for another haircut and shave,” Camacho said.
