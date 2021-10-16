Just a couple of weeks before fall break began, eighth-graders Katia Biegalski and Ellie Wood received an unexpected invitation to Poland.
Fortunately they already had passports and COVID-19 vaccines, so they were able to travel with teacher Liz Shugart to present at an international film festival a documentary they created last year.
The Clayton-Bradley Academy students’ 10-minute documentary tells of the Ringelblum Archive, thousands of documents collected in the Warsaw Ghetto from 1939-42 showing the lives of Jews under the Nazis, including items such as diaries, ration cards and artwork.
The girls spent the past school year researching, creating and revising their documentary for the National History Day competition, earning second place in the state for Junior Group Documentary and advancing to the national competition in June.
In 2018 another group of CBA students was invited to present a performance they created for NHD at the same festival, but Shugart said this was the first time students still in middle school have been invited.
The festival focuses on the time from before World War II through Soviet occupation, and the name “Niepokorni Niezłomni Wyklci,” according to Google Translate, means “Unrepentant, Steadfast, Cursed.”
Shugart said, “It’s pretty hard, for even high schoolers, to see the suffering an entire country endured.”
With COVID-19, NNW Festival organizers didn’t know until September whether it would go on, and another group invited from Nebraska was unable to attend because they were not completely vaccinated.
“It all hinged on the fact that these girls had passports ready to go and they were vaccinated,” Shugart said.
Duo Lingo and pierogi
In the short time they left Sept. 27, Katia used the Duo Lingo app, which they sometimes use for Spanish at school, to learn as much Polish as she could.
When their flight arrived in Gdansk and a couple of men on the plane helped the girls with their suitcases, she told them “Thank you” in their language.
“They seemed very pleased that Americans were able to speak to them in Polish,” Katia said.
For their first meal they found pierogies, with Katia opting for a vegetarian version made with potatoes and Ellie opting for a spicy Thai chicken version of the Polish dumpling.
As part of the festival they were interviewed by news reporters, walked a red carpet and attended a gala event.
“They were like celebrities,” their teacher said.
Among the honorees at the gala was 105-year-old Maria Mirecka-Lory, a member of the Polish Resistance during World War II, who walked to the stage.
“She was considered a national treasure in Poland,” Shugart said.
One part of the festival is Poland’s equivalent of National History Day in the United States, and the CBA students presented their documentary on a huge outdoor screen in that section.
In touch with history
The hotel where they stayed is in the area where the Warsaw Ghetto was located during World War II. A young guide and translator who helped them grew up in the city and provided some history to supplement the museums they visited.
“Kasik told us Polish history in 20 minutes, like a thousand years in 20 minutes,” Katia recalled.
The girls were struck by the scope of time, such as visiting St. Mary’s Basilica in Gdansk, on which construction began in the 1300s.
After learning so much of the difficult history, such as 80% of Warsaw being destroyed and half the population killed, they all were struck by the people keeping their culture alive and telling their stories not in anger but to be heard.
Shugart said, “I was a little overwhelmed by the magnitude of what we were seeing in those museums and what we were hearing.”
“Especially in Warsaw,” Katia interjected.
“I just kept trying to find, if I could, the beauty in everything else,” Shugart said. “It’s always there in the heart of the people.”
The students, who walked in a replica of the sewer residents used to escape during the Warsaw Uprising, developed a greater appreciation for the Ringelblum Archive.
“It kind of open our eyes to how it actually helped tell the story of the people in the Warsaw Ghetto,” Ellie said.
Katia noted that those who compiled and hid the documents risked their lives, with only three surviving at the end of the war. “It really showed that their spirit couldn’t be crushed and that they would do whatever they could to keep their culture and their history alive,” she said.
