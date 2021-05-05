Clayton-Bradley Academy has a strong record of students advancing to the national level in the National History Day competition, and this year along with six projects one of their teachers is up for an award in June, too.
Nicole Whitecotton is Tennessee’s nominee for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award for middle school teachers, a $10,000 award for a teacher “who demonstrates a commitment to engaging students in historical learning through innovative use of primary sources, implementation of active learning strategies to foster historical thinking skills, and participation in the National History Day Contest,” according to an NHD news release.
With the thematic and project-based approach to learning at CBA, students take a lead role in their own learning. “They start to love history,” Whitecotton said. “Instead of just learning a list of facts they see why understanding history is important.”
She credits Professors Robert Barnett and Dan Hoffman at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, with igniting her interest in the subject by examining causes and effects. “Their passion made me understand that there’s so much more to it than just a list of facts and dates,” she said.
Going to the source
“Primary sources drive my teaching,” Whitecotton said.
From her first job in 2007 at Whitfield County Career Academy, Whitecotton designed her own curriculum using primary sources and project-based learning.
“I’m able to reach them conversationally in a way that lecture would never impact them,” she said of her approach.
To begin a lesson on Western expansion, she may present eighth graders with a land grab poster, a painting representing manifest destiny, and information about Nicodemus, Kansas, the first Black settlement west of the Mississippi River, along with a document to guide them in discovering what they can learn from those items. Then, she said, “we put the puzzle together.”
Her integrated language arts and history course covers the precolonial period through the end of the Industrial Revolution, but Whitecotton said, “We’re looking more at the impact of people and groups, how governments function, how students take a role in their community”
Students not only learn the history but also research and communication skills, plus how to write a fully annotated bibliography before they start high school. “I never did the kind of amazing work that all of these seventh and eighth graders do until I was in college,” she said.
Middle school
Whitecotton is in her sixth year of teaching at the private school and her fifth teaching eighth grade humanities.
“I never, ever wanted to be a middle school teacher,” she admits. “I wanted to be a high school teacher.”
She loves children and initially thought she would work in youth ministry, since her parents were youth pastors and she recognized their impact on her peers and herself.
“If you can stand to be around kids and you want to invest in your own future, then you need to invest in the next generation,” Whitecotton said.
After teaching at the high school level near Chattanooga she moved to Knox County Schools, where after a year she was moved to a middle school teaching sixth grade.
“For the first time I saw them in a different light, and I realized they really just need somebody to laugh at their jokes and to care,” Whitecotton said.
Learning about brain research at CBA made her love them even more, she said. “Middle schoolers basically have the emotional range of a 3- to 4-year-old, and we expect them … to act like little adults, and they are not. They are barely keeping it together.”
She uses their development to teach from their life experiences. While they are starting to use sarcasm, she teaches them about irony.
Whitecotton also recognizes that with the National History Day projects the students are learning life lessons, including that they will never truly be done and can always make something better. Currently they are fine tuning their projects for the national level, which is being held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Passion projects
Students spend a quarter of the academic year focused on National History Day, so they know to choose something they are passionate about. This year’s theme for the projects is “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.”
For seventh grader Addison O’Dell, “Dance as Communication” was a perfect topic. Just 13 last week, Addison has been a ballerina for 11 years, but she still had some things to learn for her performance.
Teacher Liz Shugart connected her with professional actor David Dwyer. “He helped me with my stage presence and the emotion I have in my voice,” the student said.
She had an additional challenge to overcome when it was time to record her performance for the state-level competition. Addison had the coronavirus, and although she felt normal, she had to record it at home instead of at school. She won second place in the Junior Individual Performance category.
Classmate Ellie Wood wanted to learn more about her Jewish heritage and the Holocaust, so with partner Katia Biegalski created a documentary on the Rigelblum Archive, which documented life in the Warsaw Ghetto during the Nazi occupation.
Katia explained their biggest challenges: “Most of the primary sources were in Polish or Yiddish or Hebrew or something we couldn’t read.” Only three of the people who contributed to the archive survived World War II.
Still Elllie and Katie combined more than 50 pictures they found with what they learned to earn second place in the Junior Group Documentary category.
A conversation with her grandmother about the meaning behind quilt patterns led Annie Bruce to the idea for her project with Bergen Erickson, titled “Harriet Tubman and the Secret Code of the Underground Railroad.” They also explored songs such as “Follow the Drinking Gourd.”
At 16 minutes they thought their performance was perfect, but they had to cut it to 10 minutes for the competition. They won second place in the Junior Group Performance category.
Eve Hutchinson heard about the Culper spy ring first from her brother. “It’s amazing me that something so important in the Revolutionary War isn’t talked about in schools,” Eve said.
She found letters to Gen. George Washington and Maj. Benjamin Tallmedge to help her understand the spies, who used both invisible ink and a code to send messages. The individual performance she created won first place.
The first place in the Junior Group Performance category went to Sonora Rodriguez and Keya Patel for their portrayal of Queen Liliuokalani of Hawaii and her impact through song and poetry.
They had to learn the correct pronunciation of the words and would practice singing around campus.
Samuel Sluder and Grayson Steinback created a documentary about Alan Turing, using the interest Samuel developed in filmmaking several years ago after watching “Winter in Yellowstone” from National Geographic.
Grayson had been unaware of Turing’s impact on World War II with his code-breaking efforts, and Samuel said, “Our smartphones come partially thanks to the work that he did after the war in the computing field.”
Whitecotton said she will miss seeing CBA students face the judges in person. “I watch them shine,” she said. “It’s like defeating a dragon, when you’re 14 years old and you’re defending your research in front of professional historians, professional educators. The level of courage it takes to do that as a middle schooler boggles my mind, and yet they rock it every year.”
