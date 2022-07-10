Testifying in court is a challenge for most everyone. Memories fade, nerves prevail and attorneys watch for any inconsistencies.
Even experts can stumble on the stand, where a witness’ misstatement or awkward moment might mean the difference between freedom and a life spent in prison for a defendant.
With less life experience, and often less support, than their adult counterparts, child witnesses can be especially vulnerable to anxiety while testifying. Though that process is difficult, people in Blount County are working to make it less so.
Blount County Juvenile Court Judge Kenlyn Foster recently invited National Art Honor Society students with Clayton Bradley Academy’s art club to make the space at the Blount County courthouse, where children and teens wait before being called to testify, a little more uplifting. Acting on the advice that art ought to comfort the disturbed, CBA students accepted the invitation.
The past academic year was the art club’s first, and the projects its members completed demonstrate an interest in community. CBA art teacher and art club advisor Cindy McDannel recalled recent projects working with amputee support services and the area’s homeless population.
The courthouse project, McDannel said, came up as an idea in the fall semester of 2021.
Campbell Spence, a recent CBA graduate and founding member of the art club, said that she considered the idea as a senior capstone proposal. Spence, who is also Judge Foster’s daughter, eventually chose another topic, but continued working on the project with the club’s other members.
Six of the club’s members painted a sky-themed mural, consisting of colorful hot air balloons, birds and clouds in a courthouse waiting room. The new artwork is intended to make the waiting area more inviting for young witnesses.
They began by painting the walls a light blue, a portion of the room’s facelift that was finished in April. In the first week of July, students returned to add extra features, putting the final touches on the project Saturday, July 8.
Commenting on the mural, Spence told The Daily Times, “I love doing service work. It’s something I’m really passionate about.” She hopes to continue following that passion as a student at the Art Institute of Chicago in the fall.
“We’re just very happy to have been given such a wonderful opportunity,” to work on the project, McDannel said. For next year, McDannel explained that she’s currently working to push out applications for new members.
Students will have a great amount of discretion about the art projects to be completed in the next year, she said. She commented that she expects the service component of the club, and its emphasis on service work, to stay central in years to come.
