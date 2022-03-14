Sexual violence affects approximately 95 Tennesseans out of every 100,000, according to 2019 data compiled by the state of Tennessee. Survivors of that violence often feel alienated from their peers because of their experiences, as though they’ve been left alone with their trauma.
For Clayton-Bradley Academy senior Campbell Spence, the experience of sexual violence, and the culture she argues supports it, motivated her to use her senior capstone project to work through those feelings and address that sense of alienation.
Spence told The Daily Times that she was sexually assaulted last spring. In the aftermath of the assault, she felt like she was largely alone with the experience. Finding resources was a struggle.
So when her teachers at Clayton-Bradley urged her class to choose a topic they were passionate about for their senior capstone project, she decided to use the opportunity to address sexual violence directly.
“I love photography, and I kind of knew immediately that I wanted to do something with that and also do something about sexual assault. I finally decided to create a photography book. I went around taking photos of everything I thought connected to that — the oversexualization of women. The second part of the project was about the effects sexual assault has on women. I wrote about PTSD, and everything I also dealt with. I wanted this to be a project to make other survivors feel more welcomed.”
From fall 2021 until February, Spence worked on the project. It proved to be both a learning experience and a way of working towards her personal goal of spreading awareness of social problems including oversexualization of women and girls.
She presented the project March 10 at Clayton-Bradley. She noted that, despite the difficult subject matter, her teachers encouraged her as she completed her work.
Her book consists of an essay decrying the sexualization and objectification of girls and women, as well as a series of photos meant to illustrate and engage with those themes.
After finishing her capstone, Spence presented the project and also published it — copies are now available for purchase online. She said she plans to continue with photography.
She will be pursuing a major in the subject in the fall, at the Art Institute of Chicago, where she hopes to continue using her art to raise awareness of problems faced by sexual assault survivors.
“I really hope to, in the future, spread more information about sexual assault. I love making my art and photography meaningful, so tying those things together is really important to me.”
