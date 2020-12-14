National homebuilder Clayton, in partnership with Family Promise National, has donated a new home to Family Promise of Blount County to be used as transitional housing for families experiencing homelessness.
The small ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning at the home in Maryville. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the event was open only to officials with Clayton and Family Promise. The family that has been selected by Family Promise to live in the home was to move in Friday afternoon. The family consists of mom, dad and three children under the age of 10.
Clayton has partnered with the Family Promise National organization for years, said Caroline Lamar, executive director of Family Promise of Blount County. Clayton is giving five homes away this year to FP affiliates across the country. The others are in North Carolina, South Carolina, Houston and Phoenix. Family Promise National selected which affiliates would receive the homes.
“I am so impressed,” Lamar said of Clayton’s investment and interest in Family Promise’s mission of helping homeless families find permanent homes. “They have really invested in what we do and how we do it. ... They have gone above and beyond to really know what we do and who we are.”
Lamar explained the Maryville home will not be the “forever home” for this first family. The family of five will live there until moving into a place of their own. They then will become graduates of the program.
“While here, they will work on those important life skills, building the toolkit so they can go out on their own and know how to budget and not live paycheck to paycheck,” Lamar said.
Edgardo and Cecilia Horta are the co-general managers of Clayton Homes of Alcoa. Edgardo said he and his workers spent about four weeks at the site, getting the required permits and home set up and hooked up with utilities. The home is three bedrooms and two baths. It is EnergySmart, Horta said. The tenants have the ability to control the thermostat from anywhere.
The house, he added, has been built to last so that many families in Family Promise’s program can benefit.
“That is important to us and Family Promise,” he said.
Lamar said Family Promise of Blount County has served 37 parents and children this year in the transitional housing program.
A 2020 graduate of Family Promise’s program here spoke at the ribbon-cutting. She lived in a tent with her fiancé and two children before being taken in by Family Promise. This family gained the tools they needed to succeed and are now buying a home, Lamar said.
When families first come to FP, they are put into the emergency shelter program and as they work on budgeting skills, can work their way into transitional housing. Because of COVID-19, 2020 has looked a little different. All who are in the program currently are living in transitional housing.
Lamar said officials are looking at March 2021 as the date they can go back to local churches being able to host families again.
Horta gave a look around at Family Promise of Blount County’s newest transitional house. He said he and his wife feel grateful to be able to help with the project.
In 2019, Clayton built 51,964 homes across the country.
“This has been a very cool opportunity,” he said. “We are very grateful to be working for a company that has these kinds of initiatives and gives back to the community. We live here and we love this community. It is just a great feeling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.