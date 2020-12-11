National homebuilder Clayton, in partnership with Family Promise National, donated a new home Friday to Family Promise of Blount County to be used as transitional housing for homeless families.
The small ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Maryville home. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the event was open only to officials with Clayton and Family Promise.
The family that has been selected by Family Promise to live in the home was to move in Friday afternoon. The family consists of parents with three children under the age of 10.
Clayton has been in partnership with the Family Promise National organization for years, said Caroline Lamar, executive director for Family Promise of Blount County.
Clayton is giving five homes away this year to FP affiliates across the country. The others are in North Carolina, South Carolina, Houston and Phoenix. Family Promise National selected which affiliates would receive the homes.
