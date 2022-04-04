By the end of this year 2.33 million trees will be planted in forests across the country under a partnership between home builder Clayton and the Arbor Day Foundation.
Clayton’s funding of $2.33 million will allow the conservation nonprofit to work with government and nongovernment organizations to plant native trees in four projects that range from Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida to Oregon’s Luckiamute Landing State Natural Area.
“Clayton’s commitment to these tree planting initiatives is at a scale that is both meaningful and influential,” Arbor Day Foundation CEO Dan Lambe said in a recent interview.
“The impact of what they are doing is going to be great in the forests that they’re planting in, but as others — in not just the homebuilding industry but the corporate sustainability community — see this kind of commitment it helps to push the ambition and aspiration of others,” he said.
The foundation recognizes Clayton’s level of support on its website as a Tier 1 partnership, alongside companies including AT&T, Disney, Microsoft and Netflix.
In a news release announcing the partnership Lambe said, “Our climate, our environment and our planet need trees more than ever, and it’s going to take partners like Clayton with real courage and vision if we’re going to solve these big issues.”
Two for one
The size of the donation equals two trees being planted in 2022 for every one Clayton estimates it used to build homes in 2021.
“By planting two trees for every one used, we’re building a better tomorrow,” William Jenkins, Clayton Home Building Group’s director of environment and sustainability, says in a video announcing the partnership between Clayton and the Arbor Day Foundation.
While Clayton uses primarily yellow pine and spruce in building homes, the four projects funded through the foundation are devoted to native tree species that will benefit wildlife, watersheds and ecosystems.
“It isn’t just about planting trees; it’s about what those trees do,” Lambe said.
Tracking ROI
The Arbor Day Foundation works with partners, such as the U.S. Forest Service, that know what to plant, how to source the seeds, how to grow the seedlings, when to get the trees in the ground and the type of soil they need, Lambe explained.
“What Clayton is helping to do is amplify all of that,” he said.
The seedlings will be planted when they are a foot or two tall, and the partners will track the impact they have.
“We are not just planting these trees and walking away,” Lambe said.
Based on the types of trees and location the partners may track data such as estimates of carbon sequestration, water filtration and quality benefits, removal of air pollutants and the impact on species in the area.
While the foundation has a carbon credit program, Jenkins said in an interview that these projects aren’t part of that program.
“The priority with this partnership is giving back and expanding our sustainability efforts,” Jenkins said, through restoring forest ecosystems.
His work has largely focused on improving operations from a sustainability standpoint, and Clayton is continuing to analyze its carbon footprint and look for ways to reduce emissions. “We’re focusing harder on energy efficiency across our manufacturing and supply facilities,” Jenkins said.
“Clayton is dedicated to improving lives and building a better tomorrow,” CEO Kevin said in the news release on the Arbor Day Foundation partnership. “For our team, this means building more than 60,000 homes with energy efficient features for families across the U.S. in 2021, while doing good in our local communities. Planting these trees with the Arbor Day Foundation will help rejuvenate forest ecosystems to support the communities we serve.”
In addition to the corporate donation Jenkins said he hopes Clayton employees will be able to volunteer their time to planting trees.
A role for all
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Arbor Day Foundation and the 150 anniversary of the first Arbor Day.
“In this divisive and contention time, trees are about the one thing that we can all agree on,” Lambe said. “They cut across cultures; they cut across communities. There is a positivity about trees and the multiple benefits that these plantings provide, from creating jobs to creating habitat, to restoring critical biodiversity, it just goes on and on and on.”
Tennessee celebrates Arbor Day on the first Friday in March, but the national observation this year will be April 29.
“Everyone can be a part of the tree planting movement,” Lambe said, “whether it is volunteering in your community or planting trees in your front yard or back yard. Everybody can play a part to create a more beautiful community but also to create a healthier, more livable, more resilient community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.