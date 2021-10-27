Clayton employees put their talents to work in the community last week, using paid volunteer time off.
Since the home building company launched its Clayton Impact program in July, team members across the country have contributed 1,800 hours of VTO in their communities.
Last week, about 100 volunteered across the region — at the Boys and Girls Club in Maryville, STAR (Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding) and Muse Knoxville.
They pitched in to organize items, clean outdoor spaces, paint a mural and host an outdoor STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) festival for children visiting Muse Knoxville.
The VTO program is open to more than 20,000 Clayton employees across the country. Full-time team members receive eight hours of VTO a year and part-time workers four hours.
“It’s no longer acceptable for a company to just do well — we have to do good on a large scale,” CEO Kevin Clayton said in launching the program in late July.
“Our mission is not just about providing attainable homeownership to future home buyers, but also helping impact the communities where we live and work,” he said.
“Through this companywide volunteer initiative, we can provide a positive team member experience and inspire a national movement of giving back.”
Learn more about the company’s social responsibility initiatives at www.claytonhomes.com/clay ton-impact.
