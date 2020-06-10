As of late May, more than 60 acres of land in the Townsend area now belongs to the Clayton family of Clayton Homes after the company made millions of dollars in property purchases.
Realty transfer records from May and June show a company named Salubrious Farms LLC — registered to Clayton Homes CEO Kevin Clayton — bought four properties valued at a total $4.1 million.
Two of the parcels are on State Highway 73 — also called East Lamar Alexander Parkway — just before it enters the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; both are 3.44 acres. One of these contains the Burger Master restaurant and a River Rat Tubing building, records show.
The others vary in size from 1.49 acres — a property divided into two parcels of land just across Little River from Dogwood Storage — to 52.9 acres in what realty records call the “Old Carver Farm” property and the “Cedar Bluff” tract.
Each of the four properties all were jointly owned by families with surnames including Walter, Martin, Kincaid and Champagne.
Some of them are zoned residential and some commercial.
In an email to the The Daily Times, Kevin Clayton confirmed the land was not purchased to expand Little Arrow Outdoor Resort where his sister-in-law, Carmen Simpher, is co-owner and CEO.
The resort occupies land only a few properties away from those purchased by Salubrious Farms.
“Little Arrow continues to make great improvements on the property that it owns,” Clayton emailed.
He went on to say his wife is the “founder” of the Salubrious Farms business and “is working on how to best utilize the land to make the ‘peaceful side of the Smokies’ even more special.”
He encouraged the media to stay in touch for updates, but did not reveal any other details.
Modular home empire Clayton Homes is one of the largest employers in Blount County with its headquarters in Maryville.
Little Arrow opened for business in 2018 and occupies nearly 37 acres of land on the east side of Townsend.
