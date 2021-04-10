Former Jack Daniel’s master distiller Jeff Arnett and Clayton Homes CEO Kevin Clayton will announce a new Blount-based whisky venture at an April 20 press event, according to a news release from Fletcher PR.
Arnett and Clayton will be joined by former Tennessee Distillers Guild President Kris Tatum, Clayton’s nephew and business partner Corey Clayton and the founder of H Clark Distillery, Heath Clark, will announce and discuss “a significant development in the whiskey/spirits industry with positive implications for East Tennessee and the state of Tennessee,” according to the release.
Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and representatives from Blount Partnership also will be at the event, set to be held in person at Hilton Knoxville Airport Conference Center and online.
Though the release doesn’t mention the specifics of this business endeavor, The Daily Times reported in a March 14 article Clayton’s intention to build distillery operations in Alcoa and Townsend.
The business has been referred to in public documents and site designs as “Tri Star Distillery” and first came to public discussion in a March 11 Townsend Planning Commission meeting.
There, Clayton told commissioners he planned to build a small distillery and sampling bar at the former Cowboy Tubin location in Townsend, stipulating it wouldn’t be the center of the firm’s operations.
Clayton said there were plans to establish a large distillery in the old ALCOA Inc. brick mill on the former West Plant site off North Hall Road.
That building has been abandoned for years and is tucked away on a formerly closed road — now called Marconi Boulevard — behind a tangle of undergrowth.
It’s also part of the historic endeavor to create an Alcoa town center called Springbrook Farm, a cooperation between city of Alcoa leaders and developers Airport Center Development Partners.
Arnett, Clayton and others will discuss this new venture April 20, but the release noted they’d also have a panel discussion.
This panel will be moderated by author Fred Minnick, who has written seven books and was a former lead American whiskey reviewer for Whiskey Advocate, according to the release.
Minnick’s interview with Arnett will be the first after the master distiller retired from Jack Daniel’s in 2020.
Blount is home to the popular Grits and Grains Festival, held annually in Townsend since 2016. The event has served as a kind of whisky Mecca for East Tennessee: More than 20 distillers make an appearance at the tasting and entertainment extravaganza.
Interesting that they chose 04/20 for the announcement date. Future plans??? I also find it interesting that Delta 8 THC is legal in Tennessee but Delta 9 is not and both reportedly do the same thing. I have seen it advertised in print ads. It's like a secret that they don't really want to advertise it much. Even John Boehner jumped in on the 420 bandwagon. Go figure.
