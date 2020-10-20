Alcoa-based Clayton Homes announced Tuesday a venture into home-improvement services with a new company called HouseSmart Construction.
Led by Chuck Morgan, who was recently named HouseSmart vice president, the initiative means Clayton Homes stores and independent retail partners now will provide a variety of construction services.
"We’ve heard the need for a better solution from many of our retail partners as they seek to overcome challenges of keeping up with the growing demands and complexities of site construction in our manufactured housing industry," Morgan said in a statement.
Clayton Homes recently acquired RCB Trucking out of Sparta, Tennessee, as a part of the new initiative. Morgan said company leaders want to grow HouseSmart's footprint nationally in the coming years.
According to a press release, HouseSmart is not meant to take away from local contractors but improve service in high-demand markets.
