Clayton, a national home builder of site-built and off-site-built homes, has announced the induction of Ronny Robertson, Clayton’s vice president of operations, into the Tennessee Housing Association (THA) Hall of Fame.
The THA Hall of Fame recognizes an individual’s contribution, service and commitment to the manufactured housing industry and its respective customers, employees and vendors. Robertson received the prestigious recognition recently at The Palm in Nashville.
“Since August 2000, when Ronny attended his first THA board of directors meeting, he has served on 11 THA committees including audit/finance, awards, building, education, election, manufacturer, PAC, and transportation. He has held four director positions and four executive officer positions, including vice president and president,” Kevin Klotzbach, president of THA, said in a press release. “His support of the association and its mission has been a priority for the last 21 years.”
During the ceremony, Robertson also was acknowledged for his service at the national level, where he is a frequent attendee to Washington, D.C., and works to increase education and awareness of the manufactured housing industry’s processes and products. Robertson also is a participating member of the Manufactured Housing Institute and its national Political Action Committee.
“Ronny’s passion and dedication for the manufactured housing industry is evidenced by his accomplishments,” Clayton Kevin Clayton said in the statement. “His ongoing contributions continue to provide benefit and value to our customers, our team members, our company, and our industry. We are extremely proud to have Ronny as a member of the Clayton family.”
Robertson has been with Clayton for 33 years and has served in a variety of roles. He is married to his wife of 48 years, Zaidee. Together they have two adult children and four grandchildren. He is an avid outdoorsman and enjoys spending time with his family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.