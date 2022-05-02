It’s affectionately called “The Lab,” and if you’ve glanced over at Clayton Homes corporate headquarters near the terminus of Pellissippi Parkway, you’ve probably seen it.
It’s the smaller building behind the main structure, and in it, the company’s architects and members of the design and 3D rendering teams have come up with a unique addition to the Clayton line of housing that was unveiled on Friday at its Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting in Omaha, Nebraska: The first net-zero electricity CrossMod home, a 1,700-square-foot home that resulted in less than 64 gallons of waste collected during construction.
“The design of the home was completed by our design team based here in Blount County at the home office,” William Jenkins, Clayton’s director of environment and sustainability, told The Daily Times via email. “Our team members selected features that would enable the home to achieve net-zero electricity, designing with sustainability and energy resiliency in mind. In addition to Clayton’s currently available energy efficiency features, this home included a CertainTeed® solar shingle system, leveraging available roof space to produce enough electricity to power the home on an annual basis. The result is an attainable, net-zero CrossMod home.”
A CrossMod home, according to the Clayton Homes website, “blends the best of site-built and off-site built homes,” meaning the designs, materials and energy-efficiency options so long associated with traditional houses are combined with the speed and efficiency of manufactured homes built in a facility like the Clayton operation in Redwood Falls, Minnesota, where the recently unveiled net-zero home was assembled.
While the terms “mobile home” or “trailer” have long been associated with the pre-fabricated housing that company founder Jim Clayton began selling back in 1956, they’re also inaccurate when it comes to the manufactured homes of the company’s contemporary operations. Over the years, Clayton has routinely been named by Forbes as one of the best small companies in America, and in 2003, the company was purchased by billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.
The latest innovation in home design isn’t the first time Clayton has designed and marketed green housing: The company’s energy-efficient i-House was unveiled in 2007, followed by the eHome in 2009.
“Clayton has a long history of focusing on sustainability, and a lot of innovation went into creating the i-House concept,” Jenkins said. “The i-House helped lay the groundwork for future home innovations. Innovation is in our DNA, and it influences all aspects of our business. What’s remarkable about the net-zero home revealed at the Berkshire Shareholders Meeting is that it started with one of our current models, and our team worked within that existing framework to make the home more energy-resilient and capable of producing its own electricity.
“That level of innovation will be critical as we continue to look for new and better ways to incorporate sustainability into our homes and the homebuilding process.”
The net-zero electricity home showcased in Omaha was built off of the company’s Pulse floor plan, which was paired with several energy-efficient upgrades: Energy Star® appliances, LED lights, Lux windows with argon, specialized insulation and a smart thermostat. Other options such as solar shingles and paint low in volatile organic compounds aren’t currently available through Clayton, but the company estimates that the home “would cost just under $230,000 before the cost of land and solar panels. With all of these upgrades combined, the home could produce enough electricity to power itself.”
The new design, Jenkins said, is part of a broader Clayton initiative to observe sustainability practices across the company, from the products it sells to the way in which they’re manufactured. The company recently launched a Social Responsibility website that “features stories across the company demonstrating Clayton’s growing commitment to be a ‘force for good,’” according to a press release spotlighting the unveiling at this weekend’s shareholders meeting.
That starts at home — literally, Jenkins added. Waste reduction and energy efficiency efforts at the Blount flagship office can serve as a “test lab,” he said, for many of the technologies the company hopes to incorporate across its various operations.
“Similar to some of the features included in this home, our home office is also designed with energy efficiency in mind (LED lighting, thermostat controls and added insulation),” Jenkins said.
Over time, those improvements equal cost savings in terms of utility bills, and that’s something that factors into the cost of the net-zero home. The price tag may be steeper than the price of the average manufactured home, but it’s also an investment that can make homeownership a greater possibility for many Americans in the current housing market climate.
“It’s important to note the connection between energy efficiency and affordable housing,” he said. “To us, affordability doesn’t end at the price of the home, it also includes how the home will operate over the long-term. Energy-efficient homes can lead to long-term savings on utility costs and reduce a family’s overall expenses. Furthermore, added efficiencies paired with installed solar shingles means that this home will produce the majority, if not all, of its electricity from a renewable source.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.