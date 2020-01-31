Some 30 local religious leaders on Friday sent a letter to Blount County Commissioners opposing a resolution that would exempt the county from Gov. Bill Lee’s recent decision to continue the state’s participation in the federal refugee resettlement program.
President Donald Trump last September issued an executive order that gave the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Health and Human Resources 90 days to determine which state and local governments would participate in refugee resettlement.
In December Lee gave written consent allowing refugee resettlement in Tennessee. Governors from 41 states states have done the same.
Speaking to reporters in Nashville shortly submitting the letter of consent to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Lee said he was expecting people to disapprove of the decision.
“That’s part of it, you agree to disagree on things and move forward,” Lee said. “I think it’s the right decision, I feel good about it.”
Blount County Commissioners Mike Akard, Nick Bright and Steve Mikels are among those in opposition Lee’s decision.
The three commissioners began drafting a resolution calling for exemption from the program and voicing opposition to Lee’s decision months ago, Mikels said.
“This has nothing to do with being hateful,” he said. “But in this country we’re losing the ability to govern from a standpoint of less government.”
Officials from Stewart, Tipton and Loudon counties have passed similar resolutions; however Shelby and Knox counties — two of the five largest Tennessee counties — have announced they will allow refugee resettlement in their areas.
Glenn Jacobs, mayor of Knox County, which has been accepting refugees through Bridge Refugee Services since 1982, released a statement declaring the Knox County’s support of refugees.
“I have found, overwhelmingly, the people in this program come here to be contributors to society, to breathe the air of the greatest nation on the planet as free men and women,” Jacobs said in the December statement.
Additionally, officials from the four most populous Tennessee cities: Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga have asserted their solidarity with the governor.
But Blount County officials are adamant in their opposition.
“My constituents that are conservative that have put me in here … they don’t want to spend their tax money,” Mikels said. “Theres no reason we should be spending our money on anyone else.”
The resolution sponsored by Akard, Bright and Mikels, states the county “does not want to be forced into participating in the federal resettlement program due to Governor Bill Lee’s consent and/or being within the permissible placement radius of a resettlement agency office.”
The resolution also references a pending lawsuit between the state of Tennessee and the federal government.
The lawsuit, filed in 2017, alleges the federal government is in violation of the 10th Amendment by forcing states to fund the refugee resettlement program. The 10th Amendment states that any power not given to the federal government lies with state and local governments.
A U.S. District Judge initially dismissed the case in March 2018, and an appellate court sided did the same in July 2019.
In September 2019, attorneys asked the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals to rehear the case — a request the court denied.
The last remaining option for the state’s case would be to petition the U.S. Supreme Court.
While the court case dealt mostly with financing refugee resettlement, the resolution posed by Blount County Commissioners focuses on the county’s ability to choose whether or not to accept refugees.
“I’m all for helping somebody if they want to go through the correct procedure,” Mikels said. “We have to be careful. We’re gonna load our country up with Muslims and that’s their whole thing — they try to overtake the world.”
Nationwide, 27,514 refugees were resettled in 2019, with only 2,327 — or 8% — identifying as Muslim, according to the Department of State’s Refugee Processing Center. In Tennessee, 595 refugees were resettled.
In response to the resolution, clergy members signed the two-page letter, which urged commissioners to reconsider the resolution.
“As religious leaders and people of faith, from a variety of backgrounds, we are called by our sacred texts and faith traditions to love our neighbor, accompany the vulnerable and welcome the sojourner,” the letter stated.
The letter was spearheaded by the Rev. Laura Bogle from Foothills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Bogle sent the letter via email to commissioners Friday afternoon.
Of the clergy members who signed the letter, all but one were Christian — with the outlier being a rabbi from Temple Beth El.
Rev. Laura Rasor from Broadway United Methodist Church was one of the first to add her signature to the letter.
Rasor said she signed it because she felt “welcoming the stranger” was essential to her understanding of the Christian faith.
“There’s a lot in the Bible that there can be disagreement about and different interpretations of, but it’s difficult to say that about the importance of welcoming the stranger,” she said.
Mikels also said his faith has contributed to his decision to sponsor the resolution.
“God gives me the discernment to know when someone is taking advantage of me,” he said. “This is not a hateful move. It’s a move to protect people that I do love.”
But Rasor, who has served as a pastor for about 20 years in East Tennessee and at Broadway for eight, said the resolution has repercussions not just for refugees, but for all people seeking a home in Blount County.
“This resolution doesn’t present a very welcoming invitation,” she said. “Not just for refugees, but for anyone who may be coming to this area from another area of the country.”
Father Peter Iorio from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church also signed the letter.
Iorio moved to Blount County six months ago and said the county has been “very, very welcoming” to him. Before moving, he was the parish priest at a Catholic church in Johnson City where he said several refugees were parishioners.
“As a person of faith, I was very glad to hear that the governor was allowing refugees to come,” he said. “People who are most in need — those who are fleeing dire situations — Scripture calls us to be most attentive to them. Jesus says what we do to them, we do to him.
“I would have to question the commission. What is the resistance to follow most of the state,” he said. “Is it fear? Decisions that are made out of fear are not very good decisions. Love casts out all fear.”
The Blount County Commission will vote on the resolution at their monthly meeting in the courthouse at 7 p.m. Feb. 20.
