Caleb Tipton graduated from Clinton High School in 1997 and has been principal there since 2016, but July 1 he will take the same post at Alcoa High School.
Alcoa City Schools announced April 24 that Tipton will succeed Principal Becky Stone, who will become director of schools with the retirement of Brian Bell.
Enrollment at AHS is about half of Clinton’s nearly 1,200 students, but Tipton said, “You grow by stretching out and working in places that are different.”
Both high schools are rich in tradition and history, he noted.
Currently, Clinton’s graduation is scheduled for Friday, June 26, and Tipton will complete his responsibilities there through the end of the academic year, although he has started connecting with the staff at Alcoa.
Tipton credits his own high school English teachers with inspiring his career choice. “I’m an ’80s kid,” he said. “It’s kind of like the after-school special,” referring to the ABC television series.
“I loved my English classes,” he said, noting Ray Oliver his sophomore year and DeWayne Emert his senior year were among influential educators who inspired him. “I had a lot of wonderful teachers and coaches.”
“To really make a difference with people, you have to be able to connect at a personal level,” Tipton said.
He earned an associate’s degree in English from Pellissippi State Community College followed by a bachelor’s in English literature from the University of Tennessee.
An elective course on secondary education with professor Ted Hipple at UT was another pivotal moment.
Tipton’s master’s degree in education curriculum and instruction and his educational specialist degree in administration and supervision are from Lincoln Memorial University. Tipton also has a district literacy coach degree from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock.
In 2017 he earned a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from East Tennessee State University.
Tipton began his career in 2005 with a one-semester interim position teaching English at Anderson County High, then served for four years as an English language art teacher at Clinton Middle School. He earned school and district middle grades Teacher of the Year honors in 2008-09.
He became instructional coach at the middle school in 2009-10, then moved to Anderson County’s central office as district ELA coordinator for K-12 the following year.
Tipton joined the Clinton High staff in 2011 as an assistant principal and evaluation coach, where he remained until becoming principal at the school.
While he has loved his 15 years in Anderson County Schools, Tipton said, “I don’t know that it would be healthy for me or the school or the district if I spend all 30 years there,” adding that he respects educators who do choose to stay in one place, too.
Tipton’s wife, Kate, worked as an elementary technology teacher before recently staying home with their children. They have two girls in middle school and triplets who recently turned 4, two boys and a girl.
