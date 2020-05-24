LENOIR CITY — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred below Ft. Loudoun Dam early Sunday.
Just after 10 a.m., Michael Hopkins, 39, of Oliver Springs, and David Morris, 50, of Clinton, were fishing from a boat below the dam when the engine failed to start and the boat was pulled into the spillway. Both men, who were wearing life jackets, entered the water at different times before the boat sank, TWRA said in a news release.
Bystanders rescued Hopkins; however, Morris did not survive and his body was recovered three quarters of a mile downstream by the Loudoun County Rescue Dive Team.
Hopkins was treated at Ft. Loudoun Medical Center and released.
