Following a public comment period that centered on concerns of censorship and obscenity, the Blount County Public Library Board of Trustees rejected an appeal to remove a book from the library Tuesday, April 18. The board unanimously approved a request to move another book from the young adult section to the adult section.
“What Girls Are Made of,” a novel by Elana K. Arnold, will be reshelved as adult material, while “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” an autobiographical graphic novel by Maia Kobabe, will remain in circulation.
Library staff, tasked with reviewing materials being challenged, opted to not to move or remove either book after two Blount County residents — Lark McGee and Parker Benson — filed challenges of them in December 2022.
McGee and Benson filed a joint request for reconsideration form for “What Girls Are Made of,” while Benson challenged “Gender Queer” by himself.
Both objected to library staff’s decisions and appealed to the board of trustees. Of 14 book challenges made by residents in the last year, 13 were made by McGee and Benson. Both spoke Tuesday.
The meeting marked the third consecutive trustees’ meeting to feature substantial public comment regarding challenges to library books.
It was the first of those meetings to feature an appeal of library staff’s decisions. Librarians have reached decisions on eight of the 14 titles being challenged.
Other than the two appeals, BCPL Director Manny Leite told The Daily Times Wednesday that no further challenges, decisions or appeals had been made since March.
Requests and replies
Benson writes in a reconsideration form that “Gender Queer” is “pornographic.” His request continues, “It is material you would find in an X-rated bookstore. Graphic pictures of oral sex between boys.” The word ‘boys’ is underlined twice. He asked that the book be removed from the library.
In the reconsideration form they filed for “What Girls Are Made of,” McGee and Benson write, “Just because someone writes a book doesn’t mean it is good, appropriate or healthy. You don’t want anything like this on the shelf for kids.” They asked that the book be shelved with adult materials and that the young adult section be recast as the “tween/teen” or “tween/adolescent” section.
Leite wrote in a March 20 letter to McGee regarding “What Girls Are Made of” that the book meets the library’s collection development guidelines. Those include criteria such as a work’s relevance and critical reception, depiction of diverse perspectives, objectivity and a “consideration of the work as a whole.”
In his reply to McGee and his letter to Benson concerning “Gender Queer,” Leite notes that the Miller Test, a legal assessment that stems from a U.S. Supreme Court decision, is a common measure used to determine whether a work is obscene.
The U.S. Justice Department’s guide to obscenity law explains that the test examines whether a typical person, using, “contemporary adult community standards, finds that the matter, taken as a whole, appeals to prurient interests.” It also seeks to determine whether such a person might “find(s) that the matter depicts or describes sexual conduct in a patently offensive way,” and whether “the matter, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.”
Neither “Gender Queer” nor “What Girls Are Made of” meet those criteria, Leite wrote.
In his response to Benson, he quotes Kobabe directly. “... (W)hat I’m seeing is resources being taken away from queer marginalized youth. When you remove those books from the shelf or you challenge them publicly in a community, what you’re saying to any young person who identifies with that narrative is, ‘We don’t want your story here’,” the quote reads in part.
“Gender Queer” was the most challenged book in 2021, according to an annual report from the American Library Association, the largest library association in the U.S.
Public input
McGee, who also attended the library’s March board meeting and an April Blount County Board of Education meeting, read a sexually explicit passage from “Crank” by Ellen Hopkins during her two minutes in front of the board Tuesday. In other meetings, McGee has read explicit excerpts from “What Girls Are Made of” and “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison.
After she stopped reading, she said, “Just to be clear for everybody that’s in here, the young adult section is for kids to adults. Kids to adults.” Her comments overlapped with those of members of the audience and the board, several of whom said, in unison, “Time,” and “Time’s up,” as her time to speak had expired.
During his time addressing the board, Benson distributed a scan from “Gender Queer” that contains a sexually explicit image. “I’m not trying to stop access to materials. I’m trying to set some standards of behavior in this library. And I think it boils down to a simple question: Should our library provide pornography to the citizens of Blount County?”
If the answer is, ‘yes,’ Benson said, “Then put X-rated DVDs out there, put X-rated magazines out there, go the whole route. Just turn the Blount County Public Library into a pornography hub.”
The 10 other Blount County residents who spoke on the book challenges Tuesday advocated against moving and removing books.
Marge Meredith commented on the county’s diversity, saying, “I don’t know where this idea that Blount County is a bastion of conservative, Christian nationalism. It’s not. Everybody gets along with everybody. We have conservatives, we got liberals and it’s always been that way.”
“I am distressed and appalled that we’re even talking about removing books. The library is for everybody,” she said.
Betsy Smith said that she’d read 11 of the books being challenged, commenting, “To me, it’s obvious that the LGBTQ community is being targeted, and I suspect that banning books is the means they’re using to disrupt this community.”
For Rob Spirko, efforts to remove books would “diminish our ability to understand people with a wide range of differences.” He echoed Meredith, who noted that she was speaking on Holocaust Remembrance Day. “If we’re going to understand what it means to be human, and thereby avoid repeating the horror of the past, we have to have access to the widest possible set of lessons,” Spirko said.
Votes
Board members and library officials noted that they had some concerns regarding “What Girls Are Made of.”
Leite said, “This was a difficult one.” It’s shelved with books meant for adults in some libraries and in the young adult sections in others, he noted. The book also hasn’t been in much demand since it was cataloged in 2017. Patrons have checked it out of the library on five occasions.
Board Vice-Chair Stephanie Thompson said, “Some of the reviews themselves said this was for a mature young adult. When you think about a young adult being from the age of 12 to 17, 18, there’s a huge difference in ages, so I do think this one also needs to be moved to the adult section.”
During discussion, board member Tim Moore asked whether children could use self-service kiosks to check out books without parental permission. They could, Leite said.
The motion to move the book passed unanimously.
The board’s conversation on “Gender Queer” stressed the book’s potential value to readers. Dawn Reagan, who serves on the library board and the Blount County Commission, said she felt “very strongly” on the issue.
“If my child or my grandchild were confused about their sexual orientation or the feelings that they were having that I could not explain, I would go to the nonfiction section of this library and I would check this book out, and I would say, ‘Let’s read this book together, and let’s go through and let’s see if we can answer some questions,” she said.
Thompson noted that the book had been critically well received, and that librarians rely on things like reviews in making determinations about a book’s merit.
“I just think that it can answer a whole lot of questions for some children or adults that were confused about their lives,” Reagan added. “I just think it needs to stay where it is, because I think it’s a great resource for children,” Reagan said.
Board member Lauren Emert noted that the book “is not in the children’s section. It’s been conveyed as such.”
Tim Moore provided the lone vote against keeping the book in the library.
