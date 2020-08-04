Joe Clayton, co-founder of Maryville-based Clayton Homes and Clayton Automobiles, died late Monday when a helicopter crashed in the Tennessee River near downtown Knoxville.
Three survivors were pulled from the river by a passing pontoon boat.
Joe Clayton’s brother and business partner, Jim Clayton, was piloting the Eurocopter EC-130 when it crashed 4 miles west of the Downtown Island Airport at 7:40 p.m. Aug. 3, said Kathleen Bergen of the Federal Aviation Administration.
In addition to Jim Clayton, the helicopter contained Jim’s grandson, Flynt Griffin; and Jay McBride, a friend and Knoxville property developer. The three were able to swim to safety and did not require medical attention after being rescued near the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood in Knoxville.
“I am very grateful to the emergency personnel who responded so quickly and professionally and to the caring couple on a nearby boat who gave assistance,” Jim Clayton said in a family statement released Tuesday.
Little is known about the circumstances of the crash, said National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Phil Knudson.
“It wasn’t even clear whether it was an accident that occurred upon departure or return to that helipad,” he said. “We just don’t have a lot.”
Both the FAA and the NTSB will investigate, but determining the probable cause of the accident will fall solely with the NTSB.
Due to COVID-19, an investigator will not be on the crash site, Knudson said. Rather, a third-party aircraft recovery company will pull the helicopter from the river and send it off for the NTSB investigation.
“Once they get that out of the river, they will bring it to a secure location until our investigator can get there to do the documentation and examination of the wreckage,” Knudson said. “Don’t know when that’s going to be. Could be a week, could be a month.”
Knudson said while the final NTSB report could take anywhere from 12-24 months, a preliminary report will be posted on the NTSB website within two weeks.
The final investigation will consist of three components, Knudson said.
First, the investigator will look into the pilot — his ratings, flight experience and 72-hour background before the crash. Next will be an investigation into the aircraft to determine if any mechanical issue could have led to the crash. Lastly, the investigator will check into the operating environment of the helicopter, including communication during and preparation for the flight.
“All of those things we will drill down,” Knudson said. “As we find issues in each of those things or one of those areas, we will gradually eliminate the areas in which we find there are no issues. We’re left with generally one or several issues that we dig deep into.”
The EC130 is a light single-engine helicopter that includes the latest technology and a roomy modular cabin that can accommodate a pilot plus up to seven passengers, the website corporateheadquarters.com states. It’s maximum speed is nearly 180 mph and cruising speed about 150 mph.
Jim Clayton is cooperating with the investigating agencies but will not make further statements regarding the accident, the family said in its statement.
“I am devastated and completely heartbroken by the loss of my wonderful brother, Joe,” Jim Clayton said. “Joe and I were as close as two brothers can be, and, as only siblings, we have supported each other since growing up together on a farm in West Tennessee and as business partners for decades. My thoughts and concerns are totally for Joe’s family right now.”
The sons of sharecroppers, Joe and Jim Clayton were born in McNairy County. They moved to East Tennessee to attend engineering and business schools, respectively, at the University of Tennessee.
During his time at UT, Jim Clayton began selling used cars. His brother quickly joined him in that business, before also joining him to create Clayton Homes in 1966.
By 1975, the company had expanded to include a manufacturing division and mortgage company.
In the early 1980s, Jim continued with the manufactured and modular homes side of the business while Joe spearheaded the automotive side, which includes two Knoxville dealerships.
Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway acquired Clayton Homes for $1.7 billion in 2002. The company currently is under the leadership of Jim Clayton’s son, Kevin Clayton. It is the largest builder of manufactured and modular homes in the world.
The Clayton family has made many donations to Blount County organizations, one of which is Maryville College, which named its performing arts center after the family.
“On behalf of the entire Maryville College community, I want to extend our sincerest condolences to the Clayton family,” Maryville College President Bryan Coker said. “The Clayton family’s generosity to Maryville College, as most notably reflected in the Clayton Center for the Arts, is unparalleled, and their philanthropic support across this region has been transformative.”
