An incident last month in which a White security officer questioned a Black alumnus on the Maryville College campus has President Bryan Coker saying the school "can — and must — do better, when it comes to creating and maintaining a welcoming, supportive, and inclusive environment for all."
The six members of the Safety and Security Department have begun new online training "to further foster a hospitable, inclusive, and caring community," a statement from the college about the incident states, noting those employees often are the first contact for students, visitors and guests.
The diversity, equity and inclusion training, which Coker said also addresses unconscious bias, will be added to required collegewide harassment prevention training for all employees during this academic year.
'My driveway'
Ransford Sarfo told The Daily Times he was having difficulty with the car he drove to the campus July 9 and put on the emergency light while he tried to resolve it when a member the security staff drove up.
"The first question he asked was, 'What are you doing in my driveway?'" Sarfo said.
After he explained the issue with the car being stuck in park, Sarfo said instead of offering help the employee began to "interrogate" him, asking how the car got on campus and whether he knew how to drive. "It was just horrible," he said.
"I felt very unwelcome," Sarfo said. "He made it very apparent that I didn't belong there."
Maryville College's statement does not identify Sarfo or the employee who questioned him. When asked last week if the person is still employed by the college, Coker replied, "At this time, yes."
"This encounter left the alumnus feeling unwelcome and disrespected; thus, he subsequently reported the encounter to several College employees who responded with apologies and assurance that the situation would be investigated and addressed," the college's statement said.
Sarfo was frustrated not only with the incident on July 9 but also with how the college responded, failing to immediately call him and document his complaint beyond his initial email. Sarfo said he received a call inviting him to join the college's diversity task force, instead of an immediate call from Melanie Tucker, vice president and chief diversity officer, in response to his complaint.
Sarfo said he finally received a call from a human resources employee at the college on July 26.
Coker said the investigation was complete July 26 and noted Maryville is a small college with summer schedules and summer vacations. In the context of higher education, Coker said the incident was investigated and resolved quickly, with training of the security staff already underway.
As for the initial incident, the college president said, "We acknowledge that it should have been handled better and differently.”
"We’ve got to do better. We realize that this needs to be a learning opportunity for the college, and it will be,” Coker said in an interview.
Sarfo said it was only his second visit to campus since he graduated in 2010. When he was a student and was elected to the Student Government Association, someone placed bananas at his door several times throughout the day
The 2006-07 school year at Maryville College also included a Confederate battle flag being flown from Anderson Hall and swastikas painted on parking lots. While that led to conversations on campus, some Black alumni have said the college has not made enough progress.
While some of his fellow White students made him feel at home on the campus as a student, Sarfo said, "I was the only person who looked like me on campus."
For Safro the incident this summer and the college's response shows "the inadequacies of system at Maryville College as it relates to race matters."
DEI
Coker said he looks forward to personally welcoming Sarfo back on the campus in the future.
Since taking office last year amid the pandemic, Coker convened a President's Advisory Board of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and its short- and long-term recommendations were presented to his cabinet last week. He expects to share those with the campus community in the next couple of weeks.
The recommendations include defining what diversity means to the college, how to not only recruit but support diverse students and employees, and cover topics from curriculum to the accessibility of facilities.
Coker said the college also will invest in new software that will allow it to make more data-driven decisions.
In fall 2020, nearly 25% of the students reported an ethnicity other than Caucasian, more than half were eligible for Pell Grants and at least 23% were first-generation college students, according to Karen Eldridge, executive director for marketing and communications.
In March 2021, 11.7% of faculty and staff identified as one or more ethnicity other than Caucasian.
"Maryville College has long been a place of opportunity for many, characterized by a spirit of collegiality and care. Keeping that spirit alive today requires that we each do our part," the college's statement on the July incident said. "There will be missteps and setbacks on our journey to become a more inclusive and equitable institution, but we must see and use these events as opportunities for learning and growth."
