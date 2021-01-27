The warming center at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, will open for the homeless at 7 p.m. today, Jan. 28, and remain open until 7 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29.
An evening meal and breakfast will be provided.
Due to COVID-19, several precautions will be taken to keep everyone safe.
The center opens when temperatures are forecast to drop to 25 degrees.
