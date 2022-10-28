Activities in the Smokies adjust with the drop in temperature. Weekends host a full palette of events, in addition to cold-weather fishing, hiking, camping and other options to explore.
Blount Partnership’s Communications Director Jeff Muir said tourism declines in late fall, so local businesses host seasonal events and activities aimed to entertain local and out-of-town visitors.
“Holiday activities are an important part of tourism in this area,” Muir said. “Having a variety of activities and events gives visitors a reason to plan long weekends and extended stays.”
Tickets to the Grains and Grits festival Nov. 5 at the Townsend Visitor Center already have sold out.
Grains and Grits was listed in the Southeast Tourism Society’s Top 20 Events two years ago and has been held annually in Townsend since 2016, according to previous reporting from The Daily Times.
At the event for adults age 21 and older only, distillers and chefs showcase what organizers call “southern spirits and gourmet grub.”
Five chefs from across the country will participate in the “Ring of Fire,” roasting an assortment of meats in a large fire pit and incorporating a spirit from a local distillery into their dish.
The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center also is hosting a series of craft festivals in the coming months.
The Tennessee Pottery Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Oct. 29, with various styles of pottery and clay materials available for purchase. On Nov. 12, the Holiday Crafters Festival will feature local artisans’ handcrafted goods.
The center will hold Christmas in the Village on select dates throughout evenings in November and December. Guests can explore what Christmas was like in the pioneer days of Appalachia. History interpreters will guide visitors though handcrafting demonstrations, while kettle corn and hot cider scent the air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.