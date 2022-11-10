Maryville College’s Admissions Office is inviting high school students, adult learners and college transfer students to Meet Maryville, with activities from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Meet Maryville is designed to help prospective students and their families explore what makes the college unique: providing students with an educational experience that prepares them for anything, connecting them with alumni and peers all over the globe, and setting them up for success in any career they choose.
Throughout the day, the admissions team will be available to discuss financial aid opportunities and to guide students and parents through the application and enrollment process.
“For more than 200 years, the name Maryville College has been synonymous with academic excellence, but there’s so much more to life as a Scot,” said Alayne Bowman, the college’s vice president for admissions and financial aid. “While our reputation is associated with a quality education, we’re also known for competitive student-athletes on our nationally respected athletic teams; national-caliber performances, stage plays and musicals at the Clayton Center for the Arts; and experiential learning opportunities that take advantage of our location in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.”
“For those who will be stepping foot on campus for the first time, they’ll get an in-depth overview of the programs of study, campus life, financial aid and scholarships and so many other things that make the college unique,” she said. The Nov. 12 event will provide attendees with an immersive exploration of the college’s various academic divisions, as well as an opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge about student life, clubs and organizations, and opportunities for engagement through an abundance of resources centered on faith, learning and community engagement. The college offers military connections for veterans, disability and accessibility resources, academic support, athletics, career and internship preparation, study abroad and global engagement opportunities, and mental health counseling and support.
“We look forward to welcoming potential students and their families to the Meet Maryville program, because we know that they’ll realize what so many of their peers already have: that this is a place where history and tradition combine with academic excellence, cutting-edge research, robust student life and a sense of community that’s unparalleled,” Maryville College President Bryan Coker said.
To register visit maryvillecollege.edu/meet-maryville. For more information email admissions@maryvillecollege.edu or call 865-981-8092.
An additional Meet Maryville will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023. For students and family members who cannot attend a Meet Maryville, Bowman’s office offers several other options to visit campus.
During the academic year (September through April), the Office of Admissions offers tours Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. ET. Saturday tours will be offered through the end of the year at 10:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 12 and 19; and Dec. 3 and 10. Saturday tours in 2023 will be conducted on Jan. 21 and every Saturday in February.
“Even if they attend a Meet Maryville, we encourage students to schedule an individual visit at a later date, which can be more personalized,” Bowman said. “Visits that allow students to sit in on a class that relates to their area of interest and talk to faculty members who teach in their areas of interest really help prospective students answer that question of ‘fit’ — ‘Am I a good fit for Maryville College?’ ‘Is Maryville a good fit for me?’” For more information about scheduling a campus tour call 865-981-8092 or visit maryvillecollege.edu/visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.