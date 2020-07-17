Voters will choose whether restaurants outside city jurisdictions in Blount County will be able to serve liquor by the drink in the Nov. 3 General Election.
By a 17-2 vote, the Blount County Commission moved to give county voters the choice of whether to allow the sale of liquor in county restaurants. All restaurants in the county currently are able to serve beer and wine with the appropriate permits.
Commissioners Jim Hammontree and Joe McCulley voted in opposition of the resolution.
If approved, liquor drinks would be taxed at 15%. Half of that tax would go to the state and half would be distributed among the General County Fund and funds for Blount County Schools.
