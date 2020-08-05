Blount County commissioners Wednesday voted to move more than $1 million to Blount County Schools to pay for four new janitors and 14 teachers needed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blount County Schools asked the commission to move $891,500 from the school budget’s fund balance to the General Purpose School Fund. These funds would be used to add 14 teachers to staff virtual classes.
As part of its reopening plan, Blount County Schools gave students the option of doing school virtually or in-person.
In a letter to the commission requesting the funds, BCS Superintendent Rob Britt said school officials originally planned for about 10% of students to opt in for online learning, but as of July 29, 25%, or 2,500, students had enrolled in the virtual school option.
Because of this unexpected increase, BCS requested money to hire four additional teachers for county middle schools and 10 for the high schools.
“We are unable to appropriately staff the virtual school without adding human resources to deliver curriculum, provide virtual instruction, facilitate personalized learning and all other responsibilities …,” Britt wrote.
The 14 teachers would receive insurance and retirement benefits in addition to $45,000 salaries. Their contracts would be for one school year.
Before the resolution passed 18-1, with Commissioner Brian Robbins voting no, many commissioners vocalized concerns about the request.
Most of the qualms were over the school board’s decision to cut 30 school positions when developing BCS’s budget for 2020-21.
“Yes, those positions were cut,” Britt said. “We’re putting them back for this year ... to staff virtual classrooms.”
Commissioners remained skeptical.
“I am not very pleased that we had money in the budget to accommodate X number of positions, but the school system decided that money wasn’t necessary,” Commissioner Jackie Hill said. She voted for the allocation anyway.
Others were more understanding.
“Things have changed since we voted on the budget two months ago,” said Commissioner Brad Bowers, who sits on the commission’s Education Committee.
Commissioner Mike Akard asked Britt several questions during the 3-hour-and-15-minute meeting — most notably, if there was any way to increase transparency between the commission and the board.
“There’s some lack of trust between the school board and the commission,” Akard said. “It’s very difficult not to feel like the schools have been playing games with the budget.”
A second request for $137,300 to hire four custodians to assist with cleaning and disinfecting school buildings passed unanimously with no discussion.
