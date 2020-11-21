The Blount County Commission on Thursday approved more than $3 million in spending for a variety of county departments.
School funds
BCS received $2,040,000 to replace the HVAC system at Heritage High School.
The Blount County Board of Education and county Budget Committee approved the spending under Fund 177, for capital improvements, earlier this month. The plan is to replace 10 dedicated outdoor air system units at HHS that have “outlived their useful lives” over the summer break in 2021, according to Owen Nevader, comprehensive solutions leader for Trane
The commission also approved $211,100 for step increases for BCS administrative and classified workers.
Early retirement
More than $1.1 million was approved for early retirement payouts for certain Blount County employees.
The money will come from the county’s fund balance and pay for the early retirement of 31 county government and highway department employees.
To qualify, a person must be a full-time government or highway department employee who has worked for the county for 30 years, or are older than 60 and have worked for the county for 10 consecutive years. The early retirement must be approved by the employee’s supervisor.
County officials will present the opportunity to eligible employees on Dec. 1. The employees then will have 45 days to opt into the agreement.
Other commission approvals
Commissioners appropriated $18,000 to hire C2RL, Inc., an Alcoa civil engineering firm, to conduct a study showing how to install a lightning grid and generator at the Blount County Operations Center, 1221 McArthur Road.
“As the building was originally constructed in 1922, it is not properly grounded for the modern technology and equipment that we have on-site,” Blount County Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick wrote in a memo.
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office requested $23,750 to replace three boilers at the Blount County Justice Center.
BCSO was granted $59,250 at the beginning of the fiscal year for the project, but a September estimate showed that the project would cost $83,000.
The additional $23,750 will come from 2020 property tax revenues, a BCSO memo stated.
The commission approved a change in inmate medical care providers for the Blount County Correctional Facility.
Health care providers from the Virginia-based inmate health care provider MEDIKO, Inc. will replace the current provider Southern Health Partners to adhere to the medical needs of inmates until December 2024.
