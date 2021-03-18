The Blount County Commission on Thursday changed some of its procedural rules as it moved through a hefty agenda in only one hour — a break from recent months when meetings have at least doubled the March 18 meeting length.
Via Zoom, commissioners voted on a variety of topics such as financing the Lanier Elementary School sewer system and asking for the contact information of people wishing to address commissioners at the monthly meeting.
Rule changes
The commission approved several changes to its own practices, following suggestions from an ad hoc committee established in November 2019 to evaluate commission rules.
Commissioners Jared Anderson, Rick Carver, Dodd Crowe, Ron French and Steve Mikels serve on the committee, which has met three times.
Among the changes is the request that people who want to address commissioners during monthly meetings fill out a sign-up sheet with their names, contact information and topics of discussion.
The sign-up sheet will not be mandatory and could be used as a means for commissioners to reach out to the speakers after the meeting.
“We saw the benefits of being able to have contact information for everybody that got up to speak so that we could have discussion with them after the meeting or on the subjects that they spoke on,” Commissioner Mike Akard said when the proposed change first surfaced in 2019.
“There’s no desire to limit the public speech. We would just like to be able to have a record of such,” he said.
Commissioners also declared that a Blount County Commission session would be 12 months — August to September. Before Thursday’s vote, the commission had no official session length.
Specifying a session length could be problematic as it would allow legislation failing in July to resurface the next month when a new session starts in August.
Inmate medical expenses
Commissioners added $856,240 to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office’s budget to retroactively cover medical expenses for two state inmates hospitalized earlier in the year.
BCSO paid for two “unusually serious and long term emergency hospitalizations” of state inmates, BCSO Finance Director Angelie Shankle emailed The Daily Times.
The Tennessee Department of Corrections reimburses counties for state inmate medical expenses, Shankle said.
She did not specify the medical conditions that led the inmates to require a stay at Blount Memorial Hospital, but a memo attached to the budget request stated that one of the inmates died while hospitalized.
County Clerk kiosk
Blount Countians soon will be able to renew their car registration and pay court fines more easily after commissioners approved spending for an outdoor 24/7 kiosk at the Blount County Clerk’s Office on South Calderwood Street in Maryville.
The County Clerk’s Office and the Blount County Circuit Clerk’s Office will split the $26,000 needed for the kiosk.
Commissioners approved the county clerk’s portion of $13,000 on Thursday. The circuit clerk has not yet brought a request to the commission.
Other items
• Improvements on Eagleton Ballpark are officially in the works after the commission added them to the county’s capital priority list.
• The Lanier sewer system will be paid for out of the fiscal 20-21 budget after a unanimous commission vote.
• Blount County Schools’ $68,000 request for start-up funds for Eagleton College and Career Academy’s athletic program was approved. The commission also appropriated more than $415,000 to BCS for “compensation for teachers and certified personnel,” the resolution states. This money comes from state BEP (Basic Education Program) funding.
