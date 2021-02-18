Blount County commissioners late Thursday approved a resolution opposing a proposed state bill that could force local governments to pay for rights of way on roads near newly subdivided properties.
The resolution was approved 20-1 with Commissioner Jim Hammontree voting no.
Current law grants local governments rights of way on roads near and in newly developed properties. This gives highway departments the ability to expand roads as necessary, but House Bill 366 would allow property owners to reserve the right of way, forcing the government to buy it back if the road near the property needed expanding.
In other action and in a 15-4 vote with Commissioners Steve Mikels and Brad Bowers abstaining, the commission appropriated $38,848 to create a position for a facilities director to manage and plan potential maintenance and capital projects at county buildings, including all Blount County Schools buildings.
The money would pay the facilities director’s salary from March until the end of fiscal 2021 in June. The annual salary would be between $81,000 and $126,000, a salary calculation attached to the budget request stated.
Many commissioners raised concerns about the lack of Blount County Schools' school board participation in the decision.
Because of press time late Thursday, more information on these and other measures will be available in The Daily Times' Saturday e-edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.