Blount County commissioners sifted through a hefty agenda at Thursday evening’s board meetings — with major takeaways being the go-ahead to hire a county facilities director and formal opposition to state legislation that could force local governments to pay for rights of way.
The county can begin the hunt for a facilities director to manage and plan potential maintenance and capital projects at county buildings, including all Blount County Schools buildings, after the commission approved a $37,848 appropriation for the director’s salary.
The nearly $40,000 approved would pay the facilities director’s salary from March until the end of fiscal 2021 in June. The annual salary would be between $81,000 and $126,000, a salary calculation attached to the budget request stated.
“You all know we’ve needed this for a long time. We feel like this will be the answer so we’re not having to have these types of discussions,” Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell said during the January commission meeting, where several commissioners expressed discontent with having to vote repeatedly on capital projects on county schools.
In January, BCS requested $295,000 to be moved from its capital projects fund for 29 new HVAC units for several schools. Commissioners also voted on similar requests — $238,043 for 19 HVAC units — in August and September.
A facilities director whose job would be to spot potential capital and maintenance needs ahead of time would allow county departments, such as BCS, to present budget requests at the start of the fiscal year, rather than sporadically throughout.
“Ideally we would have this all in one multiyear plan, and that’s what we’re working on, but we’re not to that point yet,” BCS Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan said during January’s Education Committee meeting.
That multiyear plan is one step closer to fruition after Thursday’s vote. The county now will start the hiring process for the facilities director.
Commissioners also unanimously approved a resolution opposing a Tennessee General Assembly bill that could force local governments to pay for rights of way on roads near newly subdivided properties.
Current law gives local governments right of way on roads near and in newly developed properties. This gives highway departments the ability to expand roads as necessary, but House Bill 366 would allow property owners to reserve the right of way, forcing the government to buy it back if the road near the property needed expanding.
“It’s clear in this (bill) it’s purely the taxpayers subsidizing private developers,” Blount County Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick told commissioners during the Feb. 9 Blount County Commission workshop meeting.
Rodney Carmical, director of the Tennessee County Highway Officials Association, the Tennessee County Commissioners Association and the Association of County Mayors also has voiced disapproval of the bill, which estimates say would cost local governments more than $1 million annually.
Headrick said acquired rights of ways in Blount County per year have been roughly 10.3 acres since 2016.
Commissioners also approved the following measures:
• $1.8 million for science lab and classroom renovations at William Blount High School. The money comes from BCS’s capital funds project. Knoxville-based Skilled Services LLC won the contract for the work.
• $42,988 for two new boilers at the Blount County Public Library. The boilers will be paid for with fiscal 2021 funds.
