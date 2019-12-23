Santa Claus officially has the go-ahead to enter Blount County tonight after county commissioners approved safe passage for the “portly old gentleman.”
Commission Chairman Ron French wore a Santa hat as he read aloud the resolution giving Santa “all the rights, courtesies and privileges to travel throughout this county to deliver gifts, good will, charity, happiness and a jolly ho-ho-ho to all Blount Countians.”
The Thursday resolution detailed the county’s preparations for Santa’s visit.
After heeding to the diet and exercise plans recommended by Blount County veterinarians, eight reindeer were given a clean bill of health. Doctors in the county also examined Santa and found him in the best of health.
Santa’s sleigh was inspected, and officials found that while it is old, it is in “remarkable condition.”
Finally, to allow for the safe landing of the sleigh and reindeer, runways at McGhee Tyson Airport have been extended. The superintendent of the Blount County Highway Department, along with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, created a landing pad deemed safe for the animals’ hooves.
Blount County Sheriff’s deputies will “give their time and effort to protect travel on Dec. 24,” the resolution stated.
After the necessary preparations were made, 17 commissioners approved the resolution before passing out candy to audience members. Three commissioners were absent, and Commissioner Jim Hammontree abstained from voting.
Be it further resolved,” the resolution stated. “That a point in time be called from Dec. 24 at 6:00 p.m. to Dec. 25 at 6:00 a.m. and that the Blount County legislative body wishes all a merry, merry Christmas and a happy new year.”
