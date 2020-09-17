After county commissioners sent Blount County Schools back to the drawing board last month, the panel on Thursday voted to let BCS buy 19 new heating, ventilation and air conditioning units.
New units are needed at Eagleton Middle School, Rockford Elementary School, Carpenters Elementary School, Lanier Elementary School, William Blount Academy, Middlesettlements Elementary School and Heritage middle and high schools, the budget request stated.
During the commission’s August meeting, commissioners denied the request and asked BCS to provide a more detailed list of the units in need of replacement.
While creating a more specific request, BCS increased the amount from $175,000 to $238,043 and provided a list of which schools needed HVAC units.
“I just appreciate this going back through and making sure it just looks better,” Commissioner Steve Mikels said. “I’m not trying to get in anybody’s way of doing anything, and we want everyone to have what they need to have.”
The units will be installed within two to six weeks and will last about 15 years, BCS Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan told the commission’s Budget Committee on Sept. 8.
Commissioners also approved a change to the general purpose school budget that doesn’t alter the amount the district spends but changes the source of money.
The budget amendment decreases the amount of revenue coming from the BCS fund balance by $580,000 and increases the amount expected to come from the local sales tax by the same amount.
A similar request by the Blount County Highway Department also was approved. Highway Department Superintendent Jeff Headrick asked the commission to increase the budgeted sales tax revenue by $540,000 to meet the state’s highway certification requirements.
Headrick said the department asked for the increase after seeing recent sales tax figures, which were better than forecast.
Commissioners also approved nearly $75,000 for new door locks at the Blount County Justice Center. Several locks malfunctioned after a storm July 5, a memo attached to the budget request stated.
More than $47,000 of state grant funds were added to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office operating budget for stationary license plate readers.
The readers would help find missing persons and vehicles involved in crimes, the project description submitted to the commission stated. The Maryville Police Department already has stationary license plate readers.
Commissioner Mike Akard was the lone dissenter.
“I must stand in opposition of this, not because I question the integrity of anyone employed at Blount County government, but I do not want my name attached to devices that could be used for things other than noble purposes in tracking the citizens of our county,” Akard said.
Commissioners voted to rezone a 1.98-acre parcel of land on Rocky Branch Road in Walland from Rural District 1 to Rural Arterial Commercial — meaning the land is now available for commercial development.
The owner of the property spoke in favor of the rezoning in a County Commission public hearing Sept. 8.
In other action Thursday, Commissioner Ron French was reelected as commission chairman, and Commissioner Rick Carver was voted vice chairman.
Carver, who had a kidney transplant last month, told commissioners he and his doctors say he’s doing well since the surgery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.