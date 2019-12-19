After an hour-long discussion at the last Blount County Commission meeting on Thursday, commissioners approved resolutions to update the county’s building fees and codes with one commissioner claiming doing so was “common sense.”
Three local builders addressed commissioners before the vote, stating they approved the updated fees and codes.
“What our codes department has become is an example,” said H.L Sutherland, a contractor in the county for 30 years. “They are leading us. You’ve got to have a set of rules to follow.
Ed Short, a builder in Blount County for more than 43 years, agreed with Sutherland.
“I want to echo what he said 100%,” Short said. “It just runs smooth. (development services) have a very helpful attitude.”
Several commissioners voiced approval of the resolution.
“It’s benefitting the builder, the homeowner and the taxpayers, so I guess I’m looking at it as common sense for the residents of Blount County,” Commissioner Robbie Bennett said.
Current fees, which are paid by builders prior to building inspections by development services, have not been updated since 2008.
One commissioner opposed the resolution, stating that the public should have been able to read the county’s current fees in the meeting’s online agenda.
“One of the concerns I have is that we were told this information would be in the packet, and it’s not there,” Commissioner Mike Akard said.
Despite lengthy conversation, the updated schedule of fees was adopted by a 14-4 vote with Commissioners Akard, Nick Bright, Brad Bowers and Jeff Jopling opposing.
The resolution to adopt an updated version of building and fire codes was also approved by the commission in a 17-1 vote with only Akard opposing.
The county currently uses a 2012 edition of International Building and Fire codes, a 2007 edition of the National Electric Code and a 2010 edition of the Americans with Disability Act’s Standards for Accessible Design Code.
The approval means a 2018 version of these codes and additional regulations for plumbing, fuel gas, energy conservation and swimming pools will be enacted at the first of the year.
Budget matters
Commissioners moved $52,000 from the county’s fund balance to the General Purpose School Fund to pay the first of five annual installments required to connect Friendsville Elementary School to the city’s sewer system.
The commission increased the Circuit Court Clerk’s budget by $30,000 to pay for new computer software to improve document storage.
An appropriation of $148,565 to pay for the costs of architects, engineers and consultants to design modular buildings at the Blount County Correctional Facility was approved unanimously.
Appointments
Per Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell’s recommendation, commissioners voted to appoint Dr. Scott Anderson, clinical director at Cornerstone of Recovery in Louisville, to the Corrections and Recovery Saves Committee.
Insurance
The commission approved to pay $350,000 in insurance claims — an increase from the previous amount of $300,000 — for county employees before a stop loss insurance company pays the remainder.
A new vendor for the employee assistance program was approved. The previous EAP vendor was only available by phone or video chat in emergencies. The new vendor will be available digitally 24 hours a day.
The county commission will not meet again until 2020. The Blount County Courthouse will be closed Dec. 24 and 25.
