Alcoa planning commissioners Thursday approved a concept plan for a 123-home, small-lot development at the north end of the Springbrook Farm town center project, often hailed as the heart of the city’s economic future.
The homes were tied to several votes including a Springbrook Farm master plan change, the approval of a zoning code change to allow 40-foot lots in a mixed-use district and the straightening of Mills Street to make it connect directly to Faraday Street instead of curving up to Lodge Street, which it does now.
Though each item that allows this project to move forward passed, it wasn’t without opposition: two items got a “no” vote from Planning Commissioner Kathy Thompson.
She opposed the approval of 40-foot lots in mixed-used zones and the straightening of Mills Street.
However, she voted yes on the concept plan itself, noting in an interview after the meeting that since other votes making way for the housing project concept passed first, there would not be a purpose in voting against the plan itself.
She and some residents noted during the projects’ planning process the lots seemed too tight: She said after the meeting she would have been happy with 50-foot lots on Mills Street and smaller lots behind them.
During a well-attended meeting, residents who live in the area posed their concerns and questions, introducing talking points that have been tossed around in Planning Commission meetings since late June when the project first came to a public meeting. There, city planners and officials along with developers — including Atwell Group and RealtyLink — explained the scope of their intentions to residents.
Though most leaders are enthused about the project — planners recommended it and all the changes to make it happen — concerns around the small size of the lots were a point of contention: Most of them are only 40 feet wide.
Residents on Thursday wanted to know why the city would allow developers to create such small lots, whether the homes would be cheap or expensive and how street changes might affect traffic.
City Manager Mark Johnson emphasized the importance of having a variety of housing options in Alcoa. These homes would be small, but leaders think they would bring diversity to options available in the city, where housing has traditionally been dense.
City Planner Jeremy Pearson also emphasized that the houses fit the kind of urban residential concepts Springbrook Farm is trying to attract.
These houses are supposed to be upscale in design and the neighborhood is supposed to match, according to planners and developers who are pitching cottage-type homes, tree-lined streets, urban-type parking, alleyway access to driveways and other amenities. Price tags are set to be $275,000 to $375,000.
Atwell is creating the plan and RealtyLink is overseeing the development and said Goodall Homes would build the units.
Samples of those cottage-like homes were shown Thursday.
But there is no official guarantee that Goodall will build in the area. That’s left to talks in the near future with RealtyLink Sales and Leasing Specialist Austin Wilson.
He, commissioners and planners have said the homes’ pricing won’t be set in stone until the homes are close to going up, especially given a fluctuating building materials market nationwide.
Residents, though apprehensive about many aspects of the 123-lot project, didn’t oppose it outright, though about 10 of them spoke to commissioners Thursday.
Frank Weiskopf is a Springbrook Road resident — just a few blocks from Mills Street — and a Realtor. “Mills Street is a pretty important place if you live in the Springbrook community,” he told commissioners. “It’s hard to grasp 40-foot widths in those lots. ... I would just say, consider this very carefully. If it doesn’t come together like it should, man, that’s a problem. If it comes together well, then it’s something great.”
“Something great” is what city officials like Planning Commission Chairman Clarence Williams believes the project will be.
Addressing the crowd of around 25 people, Williams said the city needs developments like this to adapt to a modern economic climate and provide homes for the kind of career talent Alcoa needs.
“It has got to work,” he said, speaking not only of the 123 houses but of Springbrook Farm as a whole. “And it will work. You’re going to be proud of this entire area.”
Planning Commissioner Jim Buchanan agreed but echoed Weiskopf.
“This has been a difficult project — a lot of soul searching,” he said. “But Frank, you’re right: If you do it right it’s going to be great; if you do it wrong, it’s going to be a disaster.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.