County employees could have a more convenient way to take mandatory training courses after the implementation of a learning management system was unanimously approved by the county commission’s human resources committee Tuesday.
A learning management system is an online platform in which employees are able to take professional training and development courses.
The county’s Department of Human Resources has been pushing for the implementation of an LMS for months, Blount County Human Resource Specialist Misty Guge said.
After researching about 10 vendors, the county’s purchasing department decided Cornerstone on Demand would be the preferred LMS provider.
Guge, who previously worked for purchasing, said one of the main reasons Cornerstone was chosen was because of a function of the program which allows for the creation of individualized courses.
“We finally found one learning management system that has the course content and allows for your own creation of courses,” she said. “So if we wanted to start a class on an open enrollment or a new-hire orientation class, we could create those and have those available for everybody.”
Another reason Cornerstone was deemed as the best option, Guge said, was because of its easy accessibility through Kronos, the county’s online workforce management program.
Employees would be able to log in to Kronos and access all available Cornerstone courses. Required courses would be assigned by administrators who could track the employees’ progress online.
Additionally, with an LMS implemented, employees would have easy access to training that ensures state and federal funding.
“It will ensure that we are compliant with all of the federal and state laws,” Guge said.
Without leaving their desks, county employees would be able to stay up to date on state-mandated training courses, such as those required under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that “prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.”
“All employees could do Title VI training without having to come to the courthouse and sit around and take up their time,” Guge said.
In addition to mandated classes, employees would also have the option of taking professional development courses covering a variety of soft skills.
The program’s cost is $17,500 with a 4.5% annual increase — an amount that will come out of the Human Resources Department budget.
“It was not the cheapest one we could find, but it was the cheapest one that encompassed everything,” Guge said.
Guge said department officials considered the cost of an LMS while drafting the department’s budget last summer.
Cornerstone will be available to 350 county employees — excluding employees of Blount County Schools and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, which have their own training systems. Its contract with the county will be updated immediately every year unless the program is canceled within 90 days of its expiration in July.
The Blount County Commission will vote on the matter at next month’s commission meeting on Feb. 20. If approved, Blount County’s contract with Cornerstone will begin on March 1.
