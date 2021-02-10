Blount County commissioners will vote on appropriating $37,848 to hire a facilities director to manage and plan potential maintenance and capital projects at county buildings, including all Blount County Schools buildings.
The $37,848 being voted on during the Thursday, Feb. 18, meeting would pay the facilities director’s salary from March until the end of fiscal 2021 in June. The annual salary would be between $81,000 and $126,000, a salary calculation attached to the budget request stated.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell wrote in a memo to commissioners that the hiring of the position “will involve active participation from the County School system as determined by the Director of Schools.”
Talks about hiring a person to oversee maintenance and capital projects officially surfaced during the Jan. 21 commission meeting, when Mitchell told commissioners he, Blount County General Services Director Don Stallions, BCS Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan and BCS Director Rob Britt had been discussing the matter.
Mitchell’s comments were in response to several commissioners’ discontent with appropriating funds for new HVAC units at county schools after already having done so three times already in fiscal 2021.
In January, BCS requested $295,000 to be moved from its capital projects fund for 29 new units for several schools. The commission also approved the appropriation of $238,043 for 19 HVAC units in August and September.
“I want to make this work so that our kids and our staff don’t suffer, but I expect in the future that our school board and our school representatives do a better job of explaining to us and not everything be a knee-jerk reaction,” County Commissioner Mike Caylor said. “Let’s do some planning.”
BCS’s Logan said that because of the way the county passed this year’s school budget, it must take every request to spend money from the education capital fund to the commission and its Budget Committee.
“Ideally we would have this all in one multiyear plan, and that’s what we’re working on, but we’re not to that point yet,” Logan said during January’s Education Committee meeting.
That multiyear plan soon could surface following the facilities director’s hire.
“It’s something we’ve needed,” Mitchell said during the January commission meeting. “You all know we’ve needed this for a long time. We feel like this will be the answer so we’re not having to have these types of discussions.”
These and other resolutions will go to vote starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 via Zoom, Meeting ID: 980 3149 2258.
