The Blount County Commission will vote Thursday on whether to oppose Tennessee General Assembly legislation that could force local governments to pay for rights of way on roads near newly subdivided properties.
If a local government has the right of way, that means the highway department is able to expand roads as necessary. Road expansion is needed as properties develop — something that’s happening often in Blount as the county continues to grow, Blount County Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick said.
Should House Bill 366 pass, local governments no longer would have rights of way on roads near newly subdivided properties; rather, property owners could reserve the right of way, forcing the government to buy it back if the road near the property needs expanding.
“It’s clear in this (bill) it’s purely the taxpayers subsidizing private developers,” Headrick said.
State Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Putnam County, introduced HB 366 on Jan. 21. A phone call to his office requesting more information on the legislation was not returned by publication time.
The bill currently is being reviewed by the Tennessee General Assembly’s Property and Planning Subcommittee. Headrick wants to prevent it from progressing further.
“Let’s kill it right here where it’s at,” he said during the Feb. 9 Blount County Commission workshop meeting.
Many commissioners during the meeting expressed interest in calling subcommittee members to discuss the bill. A resolution against HB 366 has been drafted.
Rodney Carmical, director of the Tennessee County Highway Officials Association, said many county commissions statewide have passed similar resolutions against HB 366 and that the Tennessee County Commissioners Association and the Association of County Mayors also have voiced disapproval.
Headrick’s qualms with HB 366 mostly surround the potential for taxpayers having to bear the brunt of private property owners, who could force the government to buy back roads “which would otherwise have been under their control,” the Blount commission’s resolution states.
“It’s very detrimental to Blount County to have to go pay for right of way,” Headrick said. “Ultimately our taxpaying citizens are penalized.”
The Blount commission’s resolution states that the Tennessee General Assembly Fiscal Review Committee estimated that the bill, if approved, could cost local governments more than $1 million annually.
But there’s no true way to know how much the bill could cost because the legislature has not set a price per acre for local governments looking to purchase right of way, Headrick said.
“Another flaw in this House Bill 366 is that there’s a lot of moving parts that aren’t addressed,” he said. “So the moving target is who sets what the figure is per acre? Is it $10,000? Is it $20,000? That’s not been disclosed in this House bill.”
Headrick told commissioners that acquired rights of ways in Blount County per year has been roughly 10.3 acres since 2016.
Commissioners will vote on this and other matters at the monthly Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday, Feb. 18, beginning at 6 p.m. via Zoom, Meeting ID: 980 3149 2258.
