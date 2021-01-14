Blount County Commissioners will vote Jan. 21 on enacting convenience voting centers — a move that would give residents the ability to cast their ballots at any county voting location but would reduce the number of polling places by more than two-thirds.
If approved, the county would have 10 voting locations, one for each County Commission district, rather than the current 31. State law requires one convenience voting center per 10,000 registered voters.
‘Early voting on Election Day’
Blount County Administrator of Elections Susan Knopf described the convenience centers during a Jan. 12 County Commission workshop as ”basically early voting on Election Day.”
As it stands, Blount County voters are required to cast their ballots at a voting precinct assigned to them based on their addresses. With convenience voting centers, registered Blount Countians could vote at any of the designated locations.
“Voters can go to any location in Blount County that’s convenient for them on Election Day and allow them to cast a ballot, regardless of whether they’ve moved to a different address in Blount County,” Knopf emailed. “For our commuting voters who work outside the county, it will be especially popular.”
The town of Louisville already opposes the measure.
To ensure that voters would get their district’s ballot regardless of voting location, each center would be equipped with a hard-wired virtual private network (VPN) that would connect registration computers at all locations with countywide voter registration data.
Switching to convenience voting centers would save the county an estimated $80,000 per election year, the commission’s resolution states.
“Voting Centers also include financial savings for the county as it involves fewer locations, private facility rental fees, and fewer poll workers to appoint,” Knopf emailed.
Convenience voting elsewhere
The National Conference of State Legislators reports that 17 states currently use convenience voting centers.
Rutherford County was the first in Tennessee to use them, in the 2018 gubernatorial election, which saw a 14.4% increase in voters over the November 2016 election.
Rutherford, Wilson, Williamson and Monroe county residents cast their 2020 presidential ballots at voting convenience centers.
“They have had very little negative feedback from voters,” Knopf said.
Those counties did not see an increase in voter turnout from 2016 to 2020, data from the secretary of state’s office showed.
But comparing voter Election Day turnout from 2016 to 2020 could be a problematic way to gauge the efficacy of convenience centers, considering Election Day voting diminished in November as Tennesseans voted early in record breaking numbers — more than 2.2 million early votes, a 36.11% increase over 2016.
Leaders raise concerns
Many local government leaders oppose replacing the current voting locations with convenience centers, asserting that the switch likely would result in longer lines, voter frustration and low voter turnout.
The town of Louisville on Jan. 12 unanimously passed a resolution encouraging county commissioners to reject the implementation of convenience voting centers.
“The Town of Louisville, which reimburses the election commission for the costs of its municipal elections and whose input has not previously been sought on this issue, has concluded that the proposed voting centers will not result in any greater convenience for its citizens and will not be in the best interest of either the Town or its citizens,” the resolution states.
Townsend Mayor Michael Talley also voiced concerns over the matter, saying on Thursday that city leaders weren’t aware of the issue until recently and want the public to have a conversation about it before they can give further input.
He added by phone, “I don’t see a need for a decision to be made right now. We just had a tumultuous election, and we don’t have another election on the horizon for two years.”
Many county commissioners at the workshop also expressed qualms with the timing of the resolution, citing the nation’s current social climate as justification for tabling the measure.
“Given today’s environment, I think we need to think really hard before we say we are changing the way that people vote,” Commissioner Jackie Hill said.
Commissioner Jeff Jopling posed questions about the accessibility of the convenience centers for his constituents, many of whom reside in the Townsend area.
“I think just because of the size of my district, it does make us a little unique in that,” he said. “I would like before (the commission) meeting to get some clarification if they do indeed have plans to make sure there is a voting center in Townsend.”
Knopf responded by saying she couldn’t imagine Townsend not having a voting convenience center.
The exact location of the centers have not been disclosed, but several commissioners requested a list of potential locations before next week’s meeting. Knopf agreed to provide the list but declined to share it with The Daily Times.
“I would think that we would need to know which precincts are going to be opened, which ones will be closed and then look at it from that perspective,” Commissioner Steve Mikels said.
The Blount County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 via Zoom, Meeting ID: 965 3037 9812. Public comment is permitted in-person in room 430 of the Blount County Courthouse, 345 Court St. in Maryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.