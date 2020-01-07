The Blount County Commission will vote Jan. 16 on a resolution asking the Tennessee General Assembly to rename a portion of “The Dragon” to honor a highly decorated Maryville Army captain who died in Vietnam.
Johnny Leon Bryant was born in Blount County in August 1943 to Mr. and Mrs. John L. Bryant. He joined the Army shortly after graduating from Lanier High School in 1960 — just before the United States increased its military presence in Vietnam.
He left the military to go to college, but eventually returned and was shipped off to war in the mid-1960s.
Stories about Bryant’s time in Vietnam seem more like a war novel than true-to-life events.
“People that knew him over there said he was totally fearless,” childhood friend Vearl Bible said.
Bryant was deployed to Vietnam three times — returning on medical leave twice.
During his first medical leave, Bryant met Deloris Alexander — whose last name at the time was Potter. They met at Proffitt’s, a department store chain based in Alcoa, where Alexander worked in the shoe department. One of her coworkers told her he wanted to meet his relative who had been serving in Vietnam.
One day Bryant walked into the shoe department and met Alexander, who said that was that.
“It was a whirlwind romance,” Alexander said. “We started dating immediately.”
After medical leave, Bryant returned to Vietnam for his second tour. He wrote Alexander letters that she described as “unreal,” in which he would detail his fearless tactics.
Dale Dailey served in the Army’s 334th Armed Helicopter Company with Bryant during Bryant’s second deployment.
In a 2016 interview with The Daily Times, Dailey said during a mission in late 1968 or early 1969, Bryant ordered the group of Cobra helicopters to split up because he knew the Cobras were on the brink of an ambush. And they were.
“He always had a special ability to smell the enemy,” Dailey said. “And I believe in that case, he separated us so we wouldn’t all walk into a trap. It was an unusual maneuver, but I think he knew what was up.”
The Cobras split up and Bryant’s copter was hit by a sniper. Bryant suffered a shattered elbow, broken back and debris in his chin as a result of the crash.
Bryant fled the helicopter before it caught fire, Dailey said, but returned to the Cobra after realizing his co-pilot was still inside.
Getting in and out of a Cobra was a feat in and of itself, Dailey said, but to do so with the injuries Bryant had, was remarkable.
“How he managed to get in and pull that man out with a broken back and elbow, before that machine went up in flames, I’ll never know,” Dailey said.
“When we were out of the helicopter, we crawled 100 feet and collapsed,” Bryant said in a newspaper interview after the crash. “My wounds hurt, but you can’t leave somebody out there to burn.”
After this injury, Bryant was sent to recover at Fort Benning in Georgia, where Alexander, along with Bryant’s sister and brother-in-law, visited him.
Bryant finished recuperating in Blount County and proposed to Alexander and began house hunting with her.
“He wanted to put down a big down payment on (the house),” Alexander said. “And so he decided to go back to Vietnam one more time to earn the money to put down on the house.”
Unfortunately, the two were never able to buy a house together.
Only a week into his third deployment, Bryant went missing after answering a distress call from ground troops.
“What I understand is he was making a gun run on a bunch of enemies in the lowlands,” Bible said. “What (he) didn’t know was there was a big hill right outside of the light and when he made that gun run he couldn’t make it.”
Bryant died on May 22, 1969. He was buried at Four Mile Cemetery in Maryville.
“If it was now or even 20 or 30 years ago, I would have questioned him more,” Alexander said. “I would have begged and pleaded for him not to go back.”
At the time of his death, Bryant had logged more than 2,000 combat hours as a frontline pilot.
Throughout his career, he had received three Distinguished Flying Crosses, two Bronze Stars, 24 air medals, two Army commendation medals and four Purple Hearts.
Rhonda Hill, Bryant’s niece, had just returned home from a date when her father met her at the door and told her uncle had been killed.
“It’s one of those things,” Hill said. “It was very, very hard on his mother and father. I don’t think their lives were ever the same.”
Hill recalled that her “Uncy,” as she called him, was playful and kind.
“Everybody always put him on a high pedestal because he was very adventurous,” Hill said.
She described a time from her childhood when Bryant was home on medical leave, and she was recovering from pneumonia. Hill said she crawled into bed with her uncle, and they took a nap.
“We were just in awe of him,” she said.
Years after Bryant’s death, Hill, Alexander and her husband teamed up to get Bryant the honor they believed he deserved. “We felt like he deserved some recognition,” she said.
They first tried to get Bryant a Medal of Honor but did not have enough paperwork or witnesses, Alexander said.
Nathan Weinbaum, director of the county’s Veterans Affairs Office, said several people came forward to propose a bridge or road be named after Bryant.
“There are only so many bridges in this area, so we brainstormed a little bit,” he said.
Weinbaum said it was state Rep. Jerome Moon, R-Maryville, who proposed renaming part of “The Dragon” after Bryant.
“He was very brave and took a lot of risks as a helicopter pilot,” Weinbaum said. “The Dragon” can be a dangerous road, and that’s how (Bryant) was. He took risks.”
The commission will vote on the resolution to rename part of U.S. Highway 129 from mile marker 11 to the North Carolina state line at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 in the Blount County Courthouse. The resolution then would be sent to the General Assembly in Nashville.
