A group of officials appointed by the the cities of Alcoa and Maryville and by Blount County will meet as the "Coordinating Committee" for three times in the first week of November, according to a Friday public meeting announcement.
The Coordinating Committee will meet in three special called sessions at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at the Blount County courthouse, 345 Court St., Maryville, in room 430.
The Blount County Mayor's office called the meetings in accordance with Tennessee law — specifically TCA 6-58-104.
Officially stated, the the purpose of these public hearings, discussion and possible action has to do with a retraction request by the city of Alcoa to remove parcels of land located on the west side of Proffitt Springs Road, as well as a portion of the road itself.
Developers plan to build the relocated Smith & Wesson headquarters and manufacturing facilities at that location, most of which is known as Partnership Park North.
Though this move was prompted to make way for Smith & Wesson, legally the company's move from Massachusetts — announced Sept. 30 — doesn't have anything to do with the Coordinating Committee. Development and land ownership alterations in this case are separate matters, according to officials from the Blount County Mayor's office.
Other land in the area also could be relinquished during these meetings, for a total of about 367 acres.
Effectively these meetings will likely see leaders legally amend what's known as urban growth boundaries for the city of Alcoa and Blount County. Additionally, Maryville will become the new owner of Partnership Park North.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.