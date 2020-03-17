The Blount County Community Action Agency said it is committed to keeping its programs running despite COVID-19.
The community action agency, a nonprofit that functions on federal and grant funds in addition to donations, serves hundreds in the county by providing food assistance and financial help.
In order to ensure people still have access to the agency’s resources and also are protected from the spread of COVID-19, CAA Executive Director Tammye Pirie said the agency will change its practices.
One way in coming weeks is the March 19 commodity distribution event. The quarterly event, in which the U.S. Department of Agriculture provides shelf-stable food for distribution to low-income households, has been changed from an in-person gathering to a drive-thru service.
The local community action agency has received 17 pallets of canned fruit and vegetables, peanut butter, rice and more for this month’s distribution. Additionally, the University of Tennessee Agriculture Center will provide recipes to food recipients.
“It just helps them get more food,” said Mitzi Long, director of the commodities program. “Things that will last them that could help them with what they get on their food stamps.”
Attendees of the event, which will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., will be asked to stay in their cars in the agency’s parking lot, where volunteers will meet them. Attendees will be asked to provide either an ID, food stamp card or proof of household income. The volunteers then will put the food directly into the attendees’ cars.
“This is not how we normally do it,” Pirie said, “We just really want folks to know that we are still doing it.”
To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the community action agency also is adjusting the Smoky Mountain Meals on Wheels program.
Meals on Wheels, which usually delivers five days a week, has restricted deliveries to Mondays only.
“We kind of had a view last week of what was coming, so we started preparing last Monday,” MOW Director Lynnda Manville said. “Between Thursday and Monday morning, we prepared 300 meals.”
Seniors will get a week’s worth of premade meals to reheat until the next delivery day.
Volunteers who make the deliveries will be able to decide whether to leave the food at the seniors’ doorsteps or hand the meals to them directly. Additionally, volunteers who work on Tuesdays will call the seniors to remind them about the meals and ask if they need additional assistance.
“It’s a scary time for them,” Manville said. “Their news is coming in from the television, and all the warnings are for the elderly, so we want them to know we’re here for them.”
