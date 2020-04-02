Area citizens have answered an urgent call from MEDIC Regional Blood Center for donations, the organization said.
“We are actually getting plenty of support from the community since we announced (March 21) that (we needed donations),” Darren Ellis, marketing coordinator for MEDIC, said. “Our supply right now is pretty decent. So we are trying to get donors to space out their donations.”
MEDIC is asking donors to give blood later because creating gaps between clients will help prevent the coronavirus from spreading by less contact between donors, and also will ensure the organization has enough blood in the future.
“Blood does expire and there is a usage range,” Ellis said.
In MEDIC’s initial request, the organization stated 72 drives were canceled and estimated it lost approximately 2,200 donations.
BMH’s supply
Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said in an email that BMH also is doing well with its blood supply.
“In talking with our laboratory, right now, we are not experiencing a shortage, which is due in part to the cancellation of elective surgical procedures,” Naramore said. “We did partner with MEDIC for a blood drive at the hospital on March 16 that drew nearly 50 donors, and we encourage everyone who can donate to continue to do so.”
BMH canceled all elective surgical procedures until April 13 in compliance with Gov. Bill Lee’s safer-at-home order issued on Monday; it closed non-essential businesses and encouraged Tennesseans to stay home as much as possible.
MEDIC screening donors
All potential donors must make appointments, according to MEDIC’s website. By not allowing drop-in appointments, clients will be able to follow the 6-foot distance recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and will allow for better transitions between donors and reduce wait times, the MEDIC said.
Donors will be required to undergo a check-in before giving blood. It will include taking a donor’s temperature and asking if someone in their home has been diagnosed with COVID-19. A donor’s temperature must be 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit or less to give blood.
If a donor has coronavirus symptoms, which include a dry cough, fever and shortness of breath, MEDIC will not offer a coronavirus test because the organization is not a health care provider.
Potential donors also will be asked a series of questions, including whether they have traveled outside the country, and MEDIC recently started asking if donors have been to New York City or New Orleans.
“Because those (cities) are two of the hotter sports,” Ellis explained.
In addition to the screening, MEDIC employees will use appropriate infection control standards for donor rooms, use single-use equipment for collection procedures and wear N95 masks.
Blood collected at MEDIC is tested for various infectious diseases. However, there is no known risk of transmission of COVID-19 from blood donations or from blood transfusions, according to the Federal Drug Administration.
Ellis added the Blount County community is still responding and donating as the next two blood drives today, April 3, and Monday, April 6, in Maryville are already full.
“We always get great support from Blount County,” Ellis said. “We just really appreciate the support, and it’s great to see everyone that has turned out. We’re still getting phone calls daily.”
To make an appointment at one of MEDIC four donor centers outside of Blount County or at an upcoming April blood drive in Maryville, visit https://medicblood.org/ or call 865-524-3074.
