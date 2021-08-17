Community support was clear Tuesday night, Aug. 17, as families packed the library for the ceremonial opening of Eagleton College and Career Academy.
Last year’s Miss and Mr. Eagleton Middle School had the honor of cutting the ribbon for the school where they now can remain to graduation.
“We started at Eagleton together,” Principal Mark Dowlen said, noting the freshman class started sixth grade the same year he came to the school, which is evolving to serve grades six through 12. Dowlen said that’s not only unique in Blount County Schools but around Tennessee, “where our students can be part of one family for seven years.”
ECCA has 105 students in the freshman class, according to David Murrell, assistant director of operations for the district. Seventeen students who were zoned to remain at Eagleton applied for and were granted transfers to Heritage High School, and one student from William Blount High School was granted a transfer to Eagleton.
BCS Director Rob Britt noted BCS hoped to begin the ECCA conversion during the last school year. “A little thing called COVID-19 got in our way,” he said.
Britt thanked the county mayor, County Commission and school board members for their support for the transition. “It takes everybody coming together to make something like this occur,” he said. “This is a real community effort.”
County Mayor Ed Mitchell said it was “kind of like coming home” when he arrived for the event.
“This is where I had my tail busted so many times,” he said with a laugh while standing in the hallway. Mitchell, still known as Eddie to his lifelong friends from back then, recalled the day a couple of classmates picked him up and set him on top of the lockers.
During the ceremony, Mitchell told the crowd gathered in the library that he grew up in Eagleton Village and still lives in Eagleton. “They say a village raises the children, and this village raised me,” he said, recalling summers at the ballfield.
“This is long overdue,” the mayor said before the crowd moved into the hallway for the ribbon-cutting. “This is a highly populated community; this is a close community.”
The first hallway in the building opened in 1961 to serve grades seven through nine. Alan Davis, a student that year and later member of the Blount County Board of Education, said students had to walk to the nearby elementary school for lunch each day, because their building didn’t have a cafeteria, and to use the gym.
Students who attended Eagleton before Heritage High School opened in 1977 finished at several different schools, mostly Everett but also Porter, Alcoa and Maryville.
“Always the plan was to have a high school here,” said Terri Bradshaw, who attended Eagleton and has worked for Blount County Schools for decades.
The future looks bright with new LED lighting, paint and furniture in the freshman wing. Last year’s Blount County Schools budget covered about $298,000 in renovations, which included updating eight classrooms, replacing bathroom fixtures designed for elementary students when the building served them, and updated cafeteria equipment.
This year’s budget has about $6.1 million more for ECCA, including a $2.5 million career and technical education building where portable classrooms have been removed; there’s also a $3.6 million sports complex, for which construction is expected to begin early in 2022, with fields ready by spring and classrooms for the 2022-23 school year.
“I’m excited about what they’ve done, and I’m excited for the future,” Mitchell said.
