Blount County Schools serves about 1.3 million lunches and 614,000 breakfasts annually, and this year community donors and fundraising by cafeteria staff are covering the cost of many meals.
A donor who wishes to remain anonymous provided $52,000 to pay for about 700 lunches and 400 breakfasts a day at five schools from March 21 through the last day of school in May.
And during state testing, April 17-28, all BCS students will be able to have a free breakfast, thanks to about $25,000 raised by the Blount County School Nutrition Association through various fundraisers led by cafeteria workers.
If not for at least $18,500 in other donations to pay off unpaid charges for school meals, BCS would have more than $74,000 in charges already this school year. By the end of March unpaid charges exceeded $52,000, even with donations. Before the pandemic, unpaid charges totaled about $47,000.
Applications lag
“It has been a little challenging this year switching from the all free meals for all kids, back to pre-COVID, where a parent has to fill out a meal application to apply for free or reduced meals,” said Karen Helton, nutrition coordinator for Blount County Schools.
Before the pandemic hit in 2020, about 60% of Blount County Schools students qualified for free or reduced-price meals under the federal program. Currently the number is 44%, and Helton said the decline is at least partly because of families not completing applications. “They’re out there; we’re just not getting the paperwork,” she said.
The district has tried multiple ways multiple times a year to encourage families to complete applications, with methods ranging from letters to social media posts.
“I don’t think that the parent realize the urgency sometimes,” she said. “If the child qualifies, then we want them to get that benefit.”
The application can be completed online or on paper, and Helton said she and school cafeteria staff members can help. “We can’t stress enough the importance of filling that applications out to see if you qualify,” she said.
Even this late in the school year, that could prevent meal debt now and eligibility for free or reduced meals will carry over for the first month of the next school year. “That will give parents time to complete a new application,” Helton explained. “A new application must be completed every school year.”
If families don’t fill out the application and don’t pay the meal charges that money has to come from somewhere. A student with unpaid charges still receives the same meal as other students in the cafeteria line.
Lost eligibility
Walland, Lanier, Rockford, Middlesettlements and Eagleton Elementary schools are benefiting from the anonymous $52,000 donation. Those schools typically have the highest percentage of students who qualify for benefits under the federal free and reduced school meals program, Helton explained.
Lanier and Rockford had been among five Blount County schools that offered free meals for all families from 2014 until they no longer qualified for the Community Eligibility Provision program in 2021, because fewer families in their area receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 the federal government provided funding for schools to offer free meals to all families for two years, but Congress didn’t renew that program and it expired June 30, 2022.
That’s when the workers in the Blount County School Nutrition Association launched a Feeding Our Kids campaign and partnered with others to raise money to cover school meals.
For example, in the fall Carpenters elementary and middle schools sold chicken salad orders from Chicken Salad Chick, similar to a cookie dough fundraiser, one of several fundraisers with that business. The Thrift Therapy store, Blaze Pizza, Panera and Petro’s Chili and Chips also held fundraisers with the association.
“We’ve tried to do as much as we can,” said Ron Thames, president of the association and cafeteria manger at Mary Blount Elementary School.
The association has held a craft fair and a school yard sale. It held cookies with Santa and breakfast with Santa events. “We took advantage of Santa Claus,” Thames said.
With about $25,000 raised, he said, “unfortunately that’s not anywhere near as much as we hoped.” It will, however, cover the cost of breakfasts for a couple of weeks, “so none of them go into testing without having good nutrition,” Thames said. “We will be able to help every school and every student.”
Having worked in school cafeterias for nine years, he has seen the kids who need the food provided. “There are kids that the only nutritious meals they get are at school,” Thames said.
“It breaks your heart when you see a first or second grader in tears because they’re hungry,” he said.
He said they aren’t trying to take responsibility from parents but recognize that the children are dependent on the actions of adults.
“We do what we can,” Thames said.
BCS isn’t banking on the situation improving. In its draft 2023-24 budget the district increased by $50,000 the amount set aside in this year’s budget to cover unpaid meal charges.
Qualifying for free or reduced price school meals also can qualify a family for other benefits. For example, under the federal Affordable Connectivity Program they could receive discounts for internet service and buying a computer.
To contact Helton about applications for free or reduced priced meals or to donate, call the BCS Central Office at 865-984-1212 or email karen.helton@blountk12.org.
