Community Food Connection of Blount County has a few reasons to celebrate, and the community is invited to join in.
The nonprofit food ministry will hold a Volunteer Appreciation Open House from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at its new location, 137 N. Calderwood St. at New Midland Plaza in Alcoa.
Food, beverages and music will be part of the festivities to thank the many volunteers and also acknowledge CFC’s 30th anniversary.
CFC was founded in 1991 by the Blount County Ecumenical Council. The pantry has been in five different locations and has grown from serving 20 families each week to 300. Its first home was a former ice house in Maryville.
The newly remodeled 5,000-square-foot building that is now home to CFC is between two retail outlets, Goodwill and Burkes. The site once was occupied by Maryville-Alcoa Christian Supply. This doubles the space the pantry had previously.
The grand opening was held in July.
The success of this organization is due to the broad base of support from churches, businesses, civic groups, students and other individuals, said Linda Wells, vice president of the CFC board of directors. They represent “an army of volunteers.” she said. Food drives are held at local stores to help stock the shelves.
Several partnerships have been formed over the years, including one with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, which serves area veterans monthly. CFC also partners with Blount County Community Action Agency with bags of food donated monthly for delivery to county residents through the Meals on Wheels program.
CFC is set up so clients can come to shop for their family needs instead of being handed a preselected bag. Items like cereal, pasta, canned vegetables and soups are available along with fresh produce, bread and meats donated from stores like Walmart, Food City and Walgreens. Restaurants including Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and Panera also make donations.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. To sign up for free food, a photo ID is required, along with names and birthdates of members in the household. The new location has an ample parking lot to serve its clients — something it didn’t have previously.
